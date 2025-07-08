Flexera Announces Winners of the 2025 Technology Intelligence Awards

ITASCA, Ill., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk management, today announces the winners of the fifth annual Technology Intelligence Awards. The awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in leveraging IT Asset Management (ITAM), FinOps and SaaS Management to drive growth, innovation and positive impact.

“Our customers continue to redefine what’s possible and drive innovation across ITAM, FinOps and SaaS Management,” said Roy Ritthaler, Executive Vice President of Customer Value at Flexera. “The Technology Intelligence Awards celebrate these remarkable achievements, recognizing their relentless focus on optimizing technology spend, reducing risk, and making smarter, data-driven decisions. This year’s winners demonstrate a shift toward a holistic approach, integrating cloud and SaaS solutions, treating them as interconnected parts of an optimization strategy.”

The award entries from Flexera customers worldwide highlighted key industry trends including:

The evident adoption of policy-driven automation and machine learning, showing transitions from pilots to production for cost savings and enhanced IT visibility.

A focus on purpose-led optimization and modernization, aligning ITAM with broader business goals.

The FinOps submissions indicated a rise in financial accountability in engineering, with budgets linked to team KPIs, cost awareness integrated into workflows, and greater ownership of spend across technical teams.





"We’re honored to receive the Breakthrough Award from Flexera,” said Michał Sawicki, Senior Contract and License Lead at Heineken. “This recognition reflects the dedication and innovation of our Software Asset Management team at Heineken, and the strong partnership we’ve built with Flexera. Thank you for supporting our journey toward a smarter, more efficient and innovative software landscape.”

This year’s winners and honorable mentions are:

Breakthrough of the Year: Recognizing the submission that redefined what’s possible through innovation, intelligence, and measurable impact.

Winner: Heineken





Impact of the Year: Recognizing an organization that has achieved significant, business-wide impact using any Flexera solution—or a combination of multiple solutions.

Winner: Vodafone

Vodafone Honorable Mention: Turkcell



Innovation of the Year: Recognizing organizations that have used Flexera solutions in a new or creative way to solve a problem.

Winner: Mphasis

Mphasis Honorable Mention: ABB



ITAM Excellence: Recognizing outstanding achievement in ITAM using Flexera One ITAM or SAM on Snow Atlas.



SaaS Management Excellence: Recognizing organizations that have successfully optimized SaaS management using Flexera One SaaS Manager or Snow SaaS Management.



FinOps Excellence: Recognizing organizations leading the way in FinOps by maximizing ROI from cloud spend.

Technology for Good: Recognizes organizations that leverage Flexera’s technology solutions to drive social or environmental impact.

Winner: ABB

ABB Honorable Mention: PepsiCo



Rookie of the Year: Recognizes a new Flexera customer that has successfully implemented any Flexera solutions in the past year (starting May 2024).



This year’s awards were evaluated by an independent panel of industry analysts and practitioners, which included:



Winners were selected based on the quality and clarity of their submissions, tangible metrics demonstrating success, and measurable business outcomes. The 2025 Technology Intelligence Awards recognize fifteen customers from the US, UK, Switzerland, Kenya, Turkey, India and Australia.

For more information on the award winners and categories, please visit: https://www.flexera.com/customer-success/awards.

