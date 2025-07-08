Enteral Feeding Devices Market Set to Reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Burden and Aging Population – SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Enteral Feeding Devices Market was valued at USD 4.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The enteral feeding devices market growth is driven by the increasing geriatric population. The elderly are predisposed to chronic health problems and neurologic disorders, and problems with swallowing food, causing them to become dependent on enteral feeding for adequate nutrition. Given the growth of elderly populations globally, particularly in developed markets, the need for long-term care and enteral nutrition products and services is poised to grow substantially.





The U.S. enteral feeding devices market was estimated at USD 1.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The U.S. is the largest enteral feeding devices market owing to the increasing geriatric population. Older adults commonly experience ailments like stroke, dementia, and cancer, which inhibit their capacity to eat the way they used to. This demographic is becoming increasingly dependent on enteral feeding to survive and for quality of life, driving the demand for enteral feeding solutions in our country.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

C.R. Bard – PEG tubes, gastrostomy tubes, jejunostomy tubes

Cook Medical – Passport

Boston Scientific Corporation – Enteral stents, feeding tubes

Moog Inc. – Infinity Enteral Feeding Pumps

Fresenius Kabi AG – Nutritional formulations, enteral feeding pumps

Danone Medical Nutrition – Nutritional formulas for enteral feeding

Kimberly-Clark – MIC-KEY

Abbott Nutrition – Pulmocare, Ensure, Jevity

B Braun Melsungen AG – B. Braun Enteroport

Avanos Medical, Inc. – CORTRAK 2

Cardinal Health – Kangaroo pumps

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. – Low-profile gastrostomy, jejunal tubes

Vygon India – Enteral feeding tubes, connectors

Fidmi Medical – Low-profile feeding devices

ALCOR Scientific – Enteral Nutrition Pump

Amsino International, Inc. – Enteral feeding sets, tubes

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.15 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.06 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.11% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Enteral Feeding Pump Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market By Product

In 2023, the enteral feeding pump segment held the largest market share with 50.80%, driven by its precision, safety, and effectiveness in providing measured nutrition. Their use can help in achieving accurate flow rate to minimize complications such as aspiration or underfeeding, particularly for critically ill or pediatric patients. They are used heavily in hospitals, home care, and extended care facilities for consistent nutritional delivery.

Based on Age Group, the Adult Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The Adult segment dominated the enteral feeding devices market in 2023 with a 91.30% market share, owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, e.g., cancer, stroke, and gastrointestinal diseases among adults. Enteral feeding is a necessity of life for many adults who must maintain it over a long period.

By Indication, the Orphan Diseases Segment is Emerging as The Fastest-Growing Segment of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

In 2023, the orphan diseases segment held the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market, owing to a result of growing knowledge, improving diagnosis, and more attention for the treatment of rare diseases. Swallowing food or digesting it is impossible in many orphan diseases, which leads to enteral nutrition. In addition, government grants, research funding, and patient advocacy support have also driven the use of enteral feeding solutions for these diseases.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Giving Set

Enteral Feeding Pump

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Device

Low Profile Gastrostomy Device

Nasogastric Tube

Gastrostomy Tube

By Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

By Indication

Alzheimer’s

Nutrition Deficiency

Cancer Care

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Orphan Diseases

Dysphagia

Pain Management

Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Home Care

Enteral Feeding Devices Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The enteral feeding devices market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, with a 37.2% market share, owing to its developed health system, high burden of chronic and age-related diseases, and aging population. High reimbursement rates, penetration of home enteral nutrition, and well-established players in the market fuel market growth. Furthermore, the region's leading position has been possible thanks to continuous technological innovations and rising health care expenditures.

The region Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and better health care facilities. Rising awareness regarding healthcare, increasing hospital & homecare investment, along with rising rural medical aid access, drives the market. Furthermore, economic growth and increased healthcare spending drive enteral feeding devices in the region.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product

8. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Age Group

9. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Indication

10. Enteral Feeding Devices Market by End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

