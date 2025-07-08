ALL KIDS BIKE® RECEIVES 2025 GRANT AWARD FROM YAMAHA'S OUTDOOR ACCESS INITIATIVE

Rapid City, South Dakota, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPID CITY, SD – July 8, 2025: All Kids Bike, the nonprofit organization equipping schools with everything needed to teach children how to ride a bike, today announced that it was awarded a grant of $108,000 from Yamaha Motor Corp. USA’s Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI). This is the fifth grant from Yamaha, bringing its total support to more than $400,000, to activate the All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten PE Program in elementary schools across the country.

"Five years of partnership with Yamaha has created something truly transformational in American elementary schools," said Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that operates All Kids Bike. "Their sustained commitment goes beyond funding – it's about believing in the power of bike education to build confidence, promote physical activity, and create lifelong memories. We're grateful to continue this journey together in 2025."

To date, Yamaha grants have supported All Kids Bike activations in more than 34 schools, teaching over 30,000 kindergarteners over the 10-year life of the program. Most of the schools are in communities where Yamaha's staff live and work. The 2025 grant will support new school activations in communities nationwide, continuing to expand access to bike education for children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn.

"Our partnership with All Kids Bike represents more than just funding – it's about creating lasting memories and building confidence in young riders," said Steve Nessl, Yamaha's motorsports marketing director. "Watching kids experience the joy and freedom of riding a bike for the first time never gets old. We're proud to expand access to outdoor adventure for even more children through the All Kids Bike program in 2025."

Each All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten PE Program is comprised of a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, a teacher instruction bike and helmet, 2 rolling metal bike storage racks, SHAPE-standard curriculum, teacher training, and organizational support from All Kids Bike for as long as a school operates the program. It includes everything needed to teach every incoming kindergarten student how to ride a bike for a decade or longer.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $6 million contributed to over 470 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

About All Kids Bike





The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with a simple mission: to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The comprehensive program includes teacher training and certification, complete curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program, everything needed to teach kids how to ride a bike! Supported by the Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,600 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 160,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place. For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org .

