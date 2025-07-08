CRISPR Gene Editing Market Surges USD 4.77 in 2025, `Vertex’s Casgevy, AI-Powered OpenCRISPR-1 and Trisomy 21 Breakthrough Fuels Growth

Ottawa, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CRISPR gene editing market size was valued at USD 4.15 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 16.47 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growing technological advancements in gene therapy and increasing investments by the government and private sectors for the treatment of diseases and demand for precise and efficient gene editing drive the growth of the market.

Key Takeaway

North America dominated the global CRISPR gene editing market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By products and services, the product segment led the market in 2024.

By product and services, the services segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By application, the biomedical segment held a dominant presence in the CRISPR gene editing market in 2024 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market.

By end-use, the contract research organizations segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



What Are the Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities Responsible for The Growth of The Market?

CRISPR, short for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, is a system found in bacteria that helps them fight off viruses. When a bacterium meets a virus, it can take a piece of the virus's DNA and add it to its genome within a CRISPR array. This lets the bacterium recognize and counter the virus later on.

CRISPR gene editing is a groundbreaking technology that lets scientists precisely alter DNA sequences in living organisms. It's based on a defense system from bacteria that scientists have repurposed for gene editing, allowing them to fix genetic defects, introduce new traits, or investigate how genes work.

What Is the Key Growth Potential for The CRISPR Gene Editing Market?

The key growth opportunities and drivers responsible for the growth of the market are the growing applications in various fields like biotechnology, agricultural biotechnology, gene editing, and diagnosis, which drive the growth of the market.

The rising prevalence of disease, especially genetic diseases and conditions like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and muscular dystrophy are major healthcare challenge addressed by CRISPR, and the demand for effective treatment for the disease fuels research and development, fueling the demand and growth of the market. Advancements in CRISPR technology for improvement in precision, efficiency, and delivery method drive the growth of the market.

Other potential drivers are cost effectiveness, accessibility, personalized medicine and regenerative medicine, supportive government initiatives, and regulation that boost the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with The CRISPR Gene Editing Market?

Rising Demand for Therapy

The growing and increasing demand for CRISPR-based gene therapies for precise treatment of various genetic and other diseases which are rare diseases drives the growth.



Increasing Investments

The heavy investments by the private and public sectors in research and development with new and innovative techniques fuel the growth.



Growing Application

The growing application of technology from various industries like agriculture, biotechnology, drug discovery, and diagnostics further fuels the growth of the market.



The Technological Advancements

The advancements in technology to enhance precision and efficiency are a growing trend that drives the growth.



What Is the Growing Challenge in The CRISPR Gene Editing Market?

The key challenge that hinders the growth of the market is the regulatory hurdles, like unclear and evolving regulations of different countries having varying regulations for CRISPR applications, which leads to inconsistencies and uncertainties for companies. Balancing the benefits and risks associated with technical challenges like delivery efficiency, off-target and standardized, aerial, and high-cost associated with therapies, including manufacturing and delivery, is a challenge that limits and hinders the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the CRISPR gene editing market in 2024?

North America dominated the CRISPR gene editing market in 2024. The growth is driven by the growing demand for gene therapies, technological advancements, and increasing investments by both the private and public sector drives the growth of the market. The growing applications, like agricultural applications to improve crop yields, develop more resilient crops, and enhance disease resistance, drive the demand for the market.

Major companies in the CRISPR gene editing market, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, and CRISPR Therapeutics, play a crucial role in the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

CRISPR gene editing is growing rapidly in the U.S. due to advances in delivery methods, increased precision of base and prime editing, and expanding clinical trials targeting genetic disorders, cancers, and rare diseases with promising early therapeutic outcomes.

Canada’s CRISPR landscape is advancing through refined delivery systems including lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors enhanced with precision tools like base and prime editors, off-target reduction strategies such as dCas9-based PROTECTOR, and expanding clinical studies in sickle cell, thalassemia, vision, and diabetes.

According to Volza's United States Export data, the United States shipped out 40 Bio Technology shipments from September 2023 to August 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 6 Indian exporters to 7 buyers. Marking a growth rate of 100% compared to the preceding twelve months.

Globally, China, the United States, and Germany are the top three exporters of DNA Extraction Kits. China is the global leader in DNA Extraction Kit exports with 4,060 shipments, followed closely by the United States with 207 shipments, and Germany in third place with 141 shipments.

What made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the CRISPR gene editing market in 2024?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing demand due to the increasing prevalence of diseases, rising disposable incomes, and expanding infrastructure development investments in the region, which fuels the growth of the market.

The growth is also driven by the government initiatives and rising advancements in CRISPR technology in the region, which fuels the growth of the market in the region. Companies like Merck KGaA, Integrated DNA Technologies, Takara Bio Inc., and Revvity are key players that play a key role in the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

Chinese researchers are advancing CRISPR through novel circular-RNA-mediated prime editors (CPEs) using Cas12a for higher efficiency and multiplexing, refined off-target detection via GOTI, enhanced base editing in human embryos, and innovative viral/nonviral delivery systems like VLP-mRNA.

Indian scientists are enhancing CRISPR techniques by engineering a high-precision, high-efficiency enFnCas9 enzyme via CSIR-IGIB/LVPEI, refining base editing for therapeutic use in monogenic disorders, implementing peptide-based non-viral delivery systems, expanding plant editing training, and advancing CRISPR bioinformatics platforms.

According to Volza's India Export data, India shipped out 87 DNA Extraction Kit shipments from October 2023 to September 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 21 Indian exporters to 37 buyers.

Globally, China, Germany, and the United States are the top three exporters of DNA Extraction Kits. China is the global leader in DNA Extraction Kit exports with 431,059 shipments, followed closely by Germany with 85,638 shipments, and the United States in third place with 71,356 shipments.

Segmental Insights

By products and services

The product segment led the market in 2024. The product segment of the CRISPR gene editing market includes reagents, tools, plasmids, and CRISPR-associated proteins essential for genome editing experiments, which are in demand. These products are widely used by research institutions, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies for applications such as gene knockout, gene activation, and correction of genetic defects, which fuels the demand and results in the growth of the market.

The rising adoption of CRISPR for developing advanced therapies and agricultural improvements fuels demand for high-quality, reliable products, supporting scientific breakthroughs and driving continuous technological advancements in the field. These factors and properties support the growth and expansion of the market globally.

The services segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The service segment in the CRISPR gene editing market includes offerings such as custom gene editing, screening, and cell line engineering services provided by specialized companies and research organizations, which drive the demand. These services help clients perform complex gene modifications without investing heavily in infrastructure or expertise, fueling the growth.

With the growing need for tailored therapeutic solutions and rapid advancements in precision medicine, demand for CRISPR-related services is increasing significantly. This segment supports academic research, drug discovery, and industrial biotechnology, enabling faster and more efficient innovation. These factors further fuel the growth and expansion of the market.

By application

The biomedical segment held a dominant presence in the CRISPR gene editing market in 2024 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The biomedical application segment dominates the CRISPR gene editing market, and the growth is driven by its transformative potential in treating genetic disorders, developing novel cancer therapies, and advancing regenerative medicine, which fuels the demand. Researchers are using CRISPR to correct disease-causing mutations, create more precise cell and animal models, and enhance immunotherapies.

The promise of personalized and curative treatments fuels substantial investments and collaborations in this area. As clinical trials progress and regulatory approvals advance, CRISPR-based biomedical applications are poised to revolutionize modern healthcare and improve patient outcomes globally. These factors help and support the growth and expansion of the market.

By end-use

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the CRISPR gene editing market in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the rapidly advancing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which demand new and innovative technologies for drug discovery, development, and therapeutic applications, which fuels the growth of the market. The growing need for precision and effective therapies for rare and genetic disorders and diseases further fuels the growth of the market.

The key applications for gene editing in the segment are gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, drug discovery, and infectious diseases, which play a crucial role in the growth of the market. The growing research and development and investments by the private and public organisations further fuel the growth and expansion of the market.

The contract research organizations segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the CRISPR gene editing market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the role and services offered by the organization, like therapeutic development, support for researchers, and specialized services like custom CRISPR design, cell line engineering, in vitro and in vivo studies, and assay development, which drive the demand for the market.

The services offered, like preclinical studies, target validation, and early-stage gene editing research, help the client to focus on competitiveness, drive the growth of the market. The support and infrastructure provided by the team for the innovation and commercialization further boost the growth and expansion of the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2025, the Danforth Technology Company (DTC) introduced its newest startup, Spearhead Bio, which has created a tool to enhance current gene editing methods like CRISPR. At the heart of this tool is Transposase Assisted Homology Independent Targeted Insertion (TAHITI) technology, allowing for quicker and more precise gene introduction into both transgenic and non-transgenic crops.

In January 2025, LiFT Biosciences, a molecular diagnostics startup founded by Vijay Chandru, a former IISc professor and biotech entrepreneur, opened a new lab in Bengaluru. The lab will develop diagnostics for rare diseases, including those caused by hospital-acquired infections and antimicrobial resistance, using CRISPR gene editing and diagnostic technology.

Top Companies and Their Contribution to the Market

Company Contribution and Offerings in the CRISPR Gene Editing Market Revvity, Inc. Offers high-throughput screening tools and reagents to accelerate CRISPR-based research and drug discovery. Danaher Through subsidiaries like Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), it provides CRISPR genome editing reagents and synthesis tools. GenScript Supplies CRISPR/Cas9 products, custom guide RNAs, and gene knock-in/out services tailored for various cell lines. Merck KGaA Markets advanced CRISPR tools via its Sigma-Aldrich brand and holds foundational CRISPR IP for genome editing applications. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Delivers complete CRISPR solutions including Cas9 proteins, gRNAs, and delivery systems for research and therapeutic use. Tocris Bioscience Provides high-purity small molecules and CRISPR-related compounds that enhance genome editing efficiency and specificity. OriGene Technologies, Inc. Specializes in validated CRISPR knockout kits and gRNA clones for gene function studies and disease modeling. Bio-Rad Laboratories Develops CRISPR gene editing workflow tools, including ddPCR systems for validation and precise genome edit analysis. Bio-Techne Offers CRISPR-Cas9 reagents and genomic services through its R&D Systems brand to support basic and translational research. New England Biolabs, Inc. Provides cutting-edge CRISPR nucleases and genome editing kits with a strong focus on innovation and enzyme quality.

CRISPR Gene Editing Market Key Players List

Revvity, Inc.

Danaher

GenScript

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tocris Bioscience

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Cellectis



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Products CRISPR Kits & Reagents CRISPR Libraries Others

Services



By Application

Biomedical Therapeutic Development By Indication Genetic Disorders Oncology Ophthalmology Others By Delivery Method Ex Vivo In Vivo Disease Diagnostics Agricultural applications Plant Engineering Farm Animals Engineering Others





By End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





