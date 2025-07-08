Westland Insurance acquires Forefront Insurance Inc.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest insurance brokerages, today announced that it acquired Forefront Insurance Inc., effective July 1. The strategic acquisition is a part of Westland’s ongoing efforts to focus on delivering value and solutions to a broader set of clients, while continuing to scale distribution nationally.

Forefront Insurance Inc. supports the Brooks, Alberta community with personalized and specialized insurance solutions. Established in 2015, they offer a broad array of services, including auto, home, farm, ranch, commercial, and recreational vehicle insurance, as well as other custom coverage options. With a dedication to tailored solutions over standardized policies, they continue to be a trusted provider for the region’s evolving insurance needs. Recognized for their entrepreneurial drive and commitment to clients, Forefront Insurance remains focused on protecting what matters most to individuals and businesses in Southern Alberta.

"We’re excited to welcome the Forefront Insurance team to the Westland family," says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. "As we prioritize acquisitions with strong strategic benefits, Forefront’s excellent reputation in Southern Alberta will help us continue delivering value to clients across communities. Their diverse capabilities align with our ongoing efforts to expand expertise across key segments and classes of risk exposure. We’re thrilled to collaborate with such a well-respected organization and look forward to building the Westland growth story together."

Westland remains committed to expanding its presence in Canada through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.