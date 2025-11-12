Westland Insurance named a Top Insurance Employer for 2025 by Insurance Business Canada

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance has been recognized as one of Insurance Business Canada’s (IBC) Top Insurance Employers for 2025, a distinction awarded based on direct employee feedback and organizational excellence across engagement, culture and inclusion.

This marks another milestone in Westland’s ongoing recognition by IBC, joining previous honours such as IBC 5-Star Brokerages (2021, 2023) and IBC Fast Brokerages (2023).

Rigorous two-step evaluation

IBC’s selection process combined an employer submission and an employee survey to assess organizations across 20 key areas, including compensation, career growth, flexibility, leadership, wellness, and inclusion. To qualify, companies were required to meet minimum survey response thresholds and achieve a satisfaction score of at least 75%.

Westland surpassed these benchmarks, receiving an average satisfaction score of 79%. The strongest area of performance (4.5/5) was ‘dedication to diversity and inclusion’.

Commitment to people and culture

“Being named an IBC Top Insurance Employer for 2025 is a powerful affirmation of our commitment to creating an inclusive environment for every employee,” said Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer, Westland Insurance. “This recognition reflects the voices of our people: their feedback, engagement and dedication. It’s a reminder that when we invest in our employees, we build a workplace where everyone can thrive and grow.”

As one of Canada’s largest and fastest-growing insurance brokers, Westland continues to prioritize its people-first culture through initiatives that foster inclusion, professional growth and community impact.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.