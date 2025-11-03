Westland Insurance releases new guide to help Canadian businesses storm-proof their operations ahead of winter

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest insurance brokerages, has released A guide to storm-proofing your business: Protecting storefronts, signage and inventory from wind, hail and snow, a practical guide designed to help Canadian business owners prepare for unpredictable winter weather.

Canadian winters can change overnight, and for many small and mid-sized businesses, that can mean costly downtime or damage. From windstorms to heavy snowfall, winter brings a unique set of challenges that can impact property, disrupt operations, and endanger employees and customers. The guide offers actionable tips to help businesses identify vulnerabilities and protect their assets before the next storm hits.

Highlights from the guide

Practical maintenance tips to prevent damage from wind and ice to storefronts and signage.

Simple measures to reduce losses from leaks or power outages to protect inventory and equipment.

Guidance on reviewing insurance coverage in case of business interruption.

Tips for building a storm response plan, including assigning roles, keeping emergency contacts handy and backing up key data.

The guide also includes recommendations for long-term resilience, such as building community partnerships.

Westland Insurance’s goal with this guide is to help business owners feel more confident heading into winter, knowing they have clear, proactive steps they can take to stay resilient. The organization believes that preparedness is the best form of protection.

Business owners can access the full guide here and learn more about minimizing weather-related risks. They can also explore a full range of comprehensive insurance solutions by visiting www.westlandinsurance.ca.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.