Westland Insurance partners with Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) for Giving Tuesday, matching donations up to $25,000

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Giving Tuesday, December 2, Westland Insurance is proud to partner with the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) to support the protection of Canada’s natural spaces. Westland will match donations up to $25,000 made to CPAWS until midnight PST on December 2, doubling the impact of every contribution.

This initiative builds on Westland Insurance’s broader commitment to giving back through its Amplifying Communities program, launched in 2021 to support organizations that make a tangible difference in the neighborhoods and communities where employees live and work. Under the program’s Climate Resilience pillar, identified as the top priority for 2025, Westland is focused on fostering long-term community well-being by supporting partners who strengthen communities.

“Communities across Canada are feeling the impacts of climate change in real and tangible ways,” said Cari Watson, Senior Vice President, Business Enablement & Client Engagement, Westland Insurance. “That’s why we’re deepening our focus on partnerships that strengthen community resilience. Our collaboration with CPAWS helps advance meaningful action where it’s needed most.”

“Giving Tuesday is such a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when people come together for nature,” said Sandra Schwartz, National Executive Director at CPAWS. “Thanks to the generosity of our partner Westland Insurance in matching donations this year, every contribution will go twice as far towards protecting Canada’s land, freshwater, and ocean. At a time when nature needs us most, partnerships like this show that collective action really can make a difference for wildlife, communities, and the planet we all share. We are so grateful to Westland Insurance for doubling Giving Tuesday’s impact for CPAWS this year.”

With Westland matching donations this Giving Tuesday, every gift goes twice as far to help protect what protects us. To donate and have it matched, visit CPAWS’ donation page here before midnight PST on December 2.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

About CPAWS

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) is Canada’s only charity dedicated to the protection of public land, freshwater and ocean with a strong national and regional presence across the country. Working in a way that respects the sovereignty and leadership of Indigenous nations, we are focused on conserving nature to respond to the dual crises of accelerated biodiversity loss and climate change. Our vision is that at least half of land, freshwater and ocean in Canada is permanently protected to sustain nature and people for current and future generations. For more information about CPAWS and the work we do to safeguard Canada’s natural heritage, visit cpaws.org. Join our community on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Donate today.

Media contact:

Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society

astambouli@cpaws.org