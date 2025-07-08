HTVRONT Unveils Prime Day Deals: Pro-Grade Craft Tools at Irresistible Prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT, a trusted leader in crafting technology, is joining the Amazon Prime Day celebration with massive discounts on its most sought-after equipment. From July 8th to 11th, customers can enjoy up to 23% OFF on a curated lineup of innovative heat press machines—empowering both hobbyists and small business creators alike.

Smart Heat Presses for Every Maker

Leading this year’s promotion is the newly launched HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 - Digit, now available for just $279.99 (20% OFF, original price $349.99). With fully adjustable pressure ranging from 20 to 80 kg, it delivers professional-grade precision across diverse materials and project types. Ergonomic details like an angled display and slide-out drawer design enhance both control and safety.

Meanwhile, the first-generation HTVRONT Auto Heat Press remains a top choice for beginners and time-conscious users. With one-click automation and fast, even heating, it allows new crafters to get started effortlessly. It’s now available at $188.80 (20% OFF, original price $236.00).

Redefining Hat Customization

For fans of wearable personalization, the HTVRONT Manual Hat Heat Press is a reliable choice. Featuring dual-size hat platens and an hat stretcher for perfect positioning, it’s designed to handle everything from kids’ caps to stylish adult hats. With its large Teflon-coated heat plate and precise temperature control, it ensures vibrant, wrinkle-free transfers. Don’t miss this offer—only $123.19 (23% OFF, original price $159.99).

Tumbler Customization Made Easy

The HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press offers a hassle-free way to personalize mugs, tumblers, and cups of various sizes. With automatic pressure adjustment and one-click operation, it simplifies cup pressing for both seasoned pros and first-time users. Its longer heat plate supports 10–30 oz containers, making it perfect for creating heartfelt gifts or custom drinkware. Now available at $118.59 (15% OFF, original price $139.99).

Expand Your Creative Toolkit with LOKLiK iEngrave™

LOKLiK, a sister brand of HTVRONT, focuses on empowering crafters with smart, high-performance tools. Its latest release, the LOKLiK iEngrave™ - Cover, is a compact 10W laser engraver supporting over 300 materials and cutting 40% faster than standard models. Designed with built-in safety sensors and a plug-and-play frame, it’s perfect for crafters who are ready to explore new crafting methods. Now available at $559.99 (20% OFF, original price $699.99).



Whether you’re upgrading your workspace or launching a new creative venture, HTVRONT’s Prime Day deals offer the tools to unlock limitless possibilities. Don’t miss the chance to level up with professional-grade gear at unbeatable prices.



Visit HTVRONT’s official store on Amazon from July 8–11 to explore all offers.

