HyOrc, Expands European Green Methanol Strategy with New Porto Deal

HOUSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ), a developer of patented hydrogen combustion and waste-to-fuel technologies, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Start Lda, a Portugal-based liquid and gaseous fuels trading company, to develop a 25,000 ton per annum green methanol production facility in Porto, with conservative projected lifetime revenues of $390m from the facility.
This agreement builds on HyOrc’s previously announced MOU with Acetech Metals for a 13,000 ton per annum RDF-to-methanol facility in Scunthorpe, UK. Together, the projects form the foundation of HyOrc’s strategy to establish a robust European supply network for low-carbon marine fuels and industrial decarbonization.
Strategic Highlights:
- Port-Centric Production: Developing facilities in Porto and Scunthorpe positions HyOrc close to major shipping lanes and logistics hubs essential for efficient delivery to maritime operators and other industrial users.
- Scalable Capacity: Combined annual output from both facilities will exceed 38,000 tons of renewable methanol, with future expansion planned to meet rising demand from the shipping sector’s energy transition.
- Integrated Technology: Both projects will deploy HyOrc’s proprietary RDF gasification and methanol synthesis systems, which convert waste-derived feedstocks into high-purity methanol with lower lifecycle emissions.
- Circular Economy Impact: By transforming local waste streams into clean fuel, these plants will contribute to regional job creation, energy security, and compliance with tightening EU decarbonization targets.
“Our Porto agreement marks a significant milestone in HyOrc’s European growth strategy,” said Andrea Magalini, Director of Business Development. “We are systematically identifying the right locations to anchor a scalable supply chain for green fuels that can serve maritime, industrial, and transport applications for decades to come.”
About HyOrc Corporation
HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ) develops and commercializes advanced waste to methanol systems, and hydrogen combustion engines for rail, maritime, and distributed power. Backed by a growing patent portfolio and ISO-certified operations, HyOrc’s mission is to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors without subsidy reliance.
HyOrc has 728.19 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC.
About Start Lda
Start Lda is a Portuguese company focused on the Import, export, trading and wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, non-derivatives and derivatives of petroleum. Refining and trading of oils and fats, valorization of non-metallic waste, and bottling of gases.
