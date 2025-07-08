HyOrc, Expands European Green Methanol Strategy with New Porto Deal

HOUSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ), a developer of patented hydrogen combustion and waste-to-fuel technologies, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Start Lda, a Portugal-based liquid and gaseous fuels trading company, to develop a 25,000 ton per annum green methanol production facility in Porto, with conservative projected lifetime revenues of $390m from the facility.

This agreement builds on HyOrc’s previously announced MOU with Acetech Metals for a 13,000 ton per annum RDF-to-methanol facility in Scunthorpe, UK. Together, the projects form the foundation of HyOrc’s strategy to establish a robust European supply network for low-carbon marine fuels and industrial decarbonization.

Strategic Highlights:

Port-Centric Production: Developing facilities in Porto and Scunthorpe positions HyOrc close to major shipping lanes and logistics hubs essential for efficient delivery to maritime operators and other industrial users.

Developing facilities in Porto and Scunthorpe positions HyOrc close to major shipping lanes and logistics hubs essential for efficient delivery to maritime operators and other industrial users. Scalable Capacity: Combined annual output from both facilities will exceed 38,000 tons of renewable methanol, with future expansion planned to meet rising demand from the shipping sector’s energy transition.

Combined annual output from both facilities will exceed 38,000 tons of renewable methanol, with future expansion planned to meet rising demand from the shipping sector’s energy transition. Integrated Technology: Both projects will deploy HyOrc’s proprietary RDF gasification and methanol synthesis systems, which convert waste-derived feedstocks into high-purity methanol with lower lifecycle emissions.

Both projects will deploy HyOrc’s proprietary RDF gasification and methanol synthesis systems, which convert waste-derived feedstocks into high-purity methanol with lower lifecycle emissions. Circular Economy Impact: By transforming local waste streams into clean fuel, these plants will contribute to regional job creation, energy security, and compliance with tightening EU decarbonization targets.





“Our Porto agreement marks a significant milestone in HyOrc’s European growth strategy,” said Andrea Magalini, Director of Business Development. “We are systematically identifying the right locations to anchor a scalable supply chain for green fuels that can serve maritime, industrial, and transport applications for decades to come.”

HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ) develops and commercializes advanced waste to methanol systems, and hydrogen combustion engines for rail, maritime, and distributed power. Backed by a growing patent portfolio and ISO-certified operations, HyOrc’s mission is to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors without subsidy reliance.

HyOrc has 728.19 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC.

Start Lda is a Portuguese company focused on the Import, export, trading and wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, non-derivatives and derivatives of petroleum. Refining and trading of oils and fats, valorization of non-metallic waste, and bottling of gases.

