Powder Processing Equipment Market to USD 6.81 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Automation and Quality Control | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Powder Processing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 4.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. Adherence to specific quality standards for product quality across different industries is fuelling the demand for innovative powder processing equipment. Due to increasing costs, the increasing demand for operational efficiency, more manufacturers are depending on growing technologies, including mixing, blending, and particle size reduction. Simultaneously, the rising application of powder Materials in the food & beverage owing to the shifting consumer preference towards convenience and nutraceuticals, is accelerating the demand for commercial concentration systems at a rapid pace.

The U.S. dominated North America’s Powder Processing Equipment Market, valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a 4.91% CAGR, reaching USD 1.90 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by rising investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing, stricter food safety regulations, and the rapid adoption of automated processing and real-time quality control systems in powder processing operations.





Powder Processing Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.48 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.81 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.37% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • AI, IoT, and Automation Drive Smarter, More Efficient Powder Processing in Modern Manufacturing.

Mixing & blending technology leads the Powder Processing Equipment Market, with food & beverage driving end-user demand.

By Technology

The mixing and blending segment has emerged as the dominant technology in the Powder Processing Equipment Market, capturing 42% of the market share. This technology is also important for obtaining homogeneous mixes of powders, which are vital in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and chemical industries. Exact mixing ensures accurate dosages of medication in the drug industry while adhering to strict regulations. Continuous mixing allows for keeping the desired flavor and texture intact, which is essential to please the consumer and preserve the brand. Chemical formulators also rely on the premium blending technologies for homogeneous formulations.

By End Use

The food and beverage segment leads the Powder Processing Equipment Market, owing to the Growing Demand for Protein Powders, Flavoring Agents, Dairy Powders, and Instant Foods. due to the increasing demand for protein powders, flavoring agents, dairy powders, and instant foods Owing to the increasing demand for protein powders, flavoring agents, dairy powders, and instant foods Food manufacturers are rapidly scaling powder production capabilities due to the sustained consumer demand for convenient and health-based poultry products. This section uses advanced techniques such as high speed mixers, spray dryers, and grinding machinery with the objective of retaining the quality, flavor, and nutritional value of the products. The increasing demand for this is largely due to the expanding consumption of functional foods and the rising demand for plant protein supplements and fortified drinks.

North America dominates the Powder Processing Equipment Market, with Asia-Pacific rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing region.

North America dominated the Powder Processing Equipment Market, holding a 38% share in 2024. This stronghold is attributable to well-thought-of industries predominantly pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and chemicals needing crucial powder handling & processing. Driven innovations to further Productivity and cost-effectiveness through Automation, CIP solutions and industry 4.0 technologies like real-time monitoring and traceability. However, as the need for authentic nutritional powders and supplements grows, so too are the U.S. food manufacturers turning to more sophisticated granulators and vibratory sifters to fill this demand. At the same time, Canadian pharma companies are showering cash upon modular powder processing lines designed for maximum cross-contamination risk reduction and fast batch turnover.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for Powder Processing Equipment. Strong demand is driven by rapid industrialization, growing disposable income, and the increasing pharmaceutical and food manufacturing sectors. Local equipment manufacturers in China and India are developing low-cost solutions designed to meet regional requirements. The increasing exports of powdered food products and nutraceuticals, along with the government initiatives for developing pharmaceutical infrastructure, are also expected to boost investment for high-throughput mixers, dryers, and micronization machines. In Southeast Asia, the rise in demand for energy-efficient fluid bed dryers and roller compactors starts with the growing emphasis on sustainable practices. In addition, an innovative frontier of powder processing powered by supercritical fluid technologies and vacuum freeze dryers is widely adopted in South Korea and Japan.





