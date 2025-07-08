Life Extension Launches Hair Growth for Women, a Once-Daily Supplement

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Men aren’t the only ones who are concerned about their hair as they age. A recent survey* of female Life Extension customers found that over half of respondents (60%) experience shedding and less volume, with a third (30%) noticing the first signs between ages 51 and 60. More than half (53%) said they would take a clinically studied supplement to support hair health. Just months after introducing NEW Hair Growth for Men, Life Extension has launched Hair Growth for Women, a once-daily dietary supplement that supports hair health and fullness within 2-4 months of use.

*February 2025 survey of Life Extension female customers.

Hair Growth for Women contains two clinically studied ingredients that support hair health: a wheat phytoceramide extract and standardized saw palmetto extract. In a clinical study, up to 90% of women taking the ceramide reported less shedding, faster hair growth and healthier hair, while in another clinical study, the saw palmetto extract was shown to have a positive impact on the appearance of hair thickness and maintaining dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels within normal range. DHT is a hormone that is at the root—quite literally—of hair follicle health.

“We chose these ingredients because of their clinical data demonstrating improved hair growth and reduced shedding,” explained Dr. Kristen Dominguez, PhD, a Discovery Research Scientist at Life Extension who helped develop this formula. “Ceramides are well-known lipids involved in cellular development, structure and proliferation, including hair cells. They also help preserve collagen integrity, which is a building block for healthy, shiny hair.” Meanwhile, Life Extension’s Educational Specialist, Dr. Crystal M. Gossard, DCN, CNS, LDN, said that healthy levels of DHT, supported by saw palmetto extract, are thought to be intrinsically linked to hair follicle integrity. “Maintaining follicle health is key to healthy hair growth,” Dr. Gossard said.

Hair Growth for Women is the newest addition to Life Extension’s growing women’s health product line, which also includes bestselling Menopause Relief and best-in-class FLORASSIST® Probiotic Women’s Health.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

