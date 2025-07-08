PaymentWorks and Nacha to Host Virtual Event on Upcoming ACH Credit Rule Changes and Fraud Prevention

WALTHAM, Mass. and RESTON, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the only digital supplier onboarding platform that indemnifies vendor payments and optimizes for preferred payment types, today announced it will co-present a live virtual event with Nacha, the governing body of the ACH Network, to guide organizations through upcoming ACH rule changes, which for most non-consumer originators, take effect in June 2026.

Nacha created the new rules to combat the growing wave of ACH credit push fraud, such as business email compromise and vendor impersonation — schemes that exploit weak supplier onboarding and manual vendor management processes.

During the event, Nacha will review the reasons behind the Rule changes, their impact on non-consumer ACH originators, and the timeline for establishing compliance. With unmatched experience securing vendor data and ACH credit push payments, PaymentWorks will share proven, practical insight into why these rules are needed and what actions organizations should take now.

Attendees will learn:

Nacha’s role in governing the ACH network





Why Nacha amended the Rules to include Fraud monitoring for ACH Credit Push payments — and the timeline for compliance





How to adapt supplier onboarding, change management, and ACH payment workflows to stay compliant by June 2026





WHAT: Nacha 2026 ACH Rule Changes — Are You Ready?

WHEN: Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 PM EST

CREDITS: 1 CPE Credit, 1 AAP & APRP Credit

REGISTER: Here

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks is the only digital supplier onboarding platform with a $2 million indemnification for vendor payments against fraud and optimizes for preferred payment types. Trusted by universities, healthcare systems, governments, and large enterprises, PaymentWorks transforms vendor onboarding from a manual risk point into a secure, compliant, and revenue-generating advantage.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.