New B2B Report Shows How Data-Confident Marketers Accelerate Growth

Rye Brook, New York, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in data and AI driven, tech enabled B2B marketing solutions, today announced the release of its latest B2B marketing research report, “The 2025 B2B Marketing Edge," in partnership with Ascend2. The report provides insight into the strategies of over 450 B2B marketing leaders across North America, Europe, and APAC to uncover what’s fueling performance.

Marketers are taking on more responsibilities in their roles. Interestingly, this trend is more pronounced among marketing executives and is more associated with revenue growth than with team downsizing. In other words, the most successful marketers are expanding their roles to include a spectrum of direct revenue responsibility, tactical lead generation, and brand marketing.

79% of B2B marketers expanded their responsibilities in the last year

64% of B2B marketers drive revenue growth through marketing initiatives

56% of B2B marketers prioritize customer acquisition strategies

55% of B2B marketers are responsible for brand awareness

The Most Successful B2B Marketers

Identified as Growth Gurus, top performing marketers excel by leveraging advanced data practices. These data confident marketers are significantly more likely to use intent data (52% vs. 32% of other marketers), launch campaigns rapidly (3x faster), and achieve substantial efficiency gains with AI (73% vs. 41%).

The report also highlights the rising trend of marketers becoming 'Data Heroes', those who feel highly confident using a wide range of data types to convert audiences. This group has notably grown, increasing from just 27% of marketers in 2022 to 44% in 2025. Importantly, Data Heroes are three times more likely than their peers to achieve significant revenue growth, underscoring the tangible benefits of data confidence.

“Successful marketers today combine precise data strategies with agility to fuel revenue growth, strengthen brand positioning, and effectively support sales. Our report offers a roadmap for marketers eager to leverage data to accelerate business results,” said Lynn Tornabene, CMPO at Anteriad.

For marketers seeking to elevate their data confidence and drive stronger results, the full report provides valuable insights on key trends, tactics, and best practices across areas including data strategy, AI optimization, campaign acceleration, and organizational agility.

Methodology

Ascend2 benchmarks the performance of business strategies and the tactics and technology that drives them. Anteriad partnered with Ascend2 to survey 466 marketing decision-makers, senior management and above, located across North America, Europe, and APAC. These marketers represent B2B organizations with 250 or more employees. The survey was fielded in February 2025.

