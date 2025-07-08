Solutions30 Appoints Arno Janssen as CEO in the Netherlands, Following Recent Leadership Reinforcements Across Europe

Solutions30, the European leader in multi-technical field services for the telecommunications, energy, and digital sectors, announces the appointment of Arno Janssen as CEO of its operations in the Netherlands. This appointment follows the recent strengthening of its leadership team, including the nominations of Antoine Mirabel (France), Oliver Fidorra (Germany), and Axel Vandevenne (Belgium).



Arno Janssen brings extensive international experience, having held several senior leadership positions at Bosch Building Technologies, with a strong focus on management development, sales and marketing. In his previous roles, Arno has led growing organisations and M&A activities in the market of building technologies for sectors like public transport, government and industry. He holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Marketing, and is known for his passion for technology and people development.



Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer and member of the Management Board, stated "Arno joins Solutions30 at a pivotal time, as we reinforce our leadership across Europe. His experience and vision will play a key role in our continued success as we expand our presence in the building technology market in the Netherlands. Arno strengthens our leadership team, particularly at a time when we are intensifying our activities in the Power Grid sector, solidifying our role as a strategic partner in energy infrastructure modernization that supports the energy transition and the increase in grid capacity.”





Solutions30’s mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike, especially with regard to the digital transformation and the energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1800 MWp. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices : CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com





