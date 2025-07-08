Upper Deck Announces New Memorabilia Collection with Legendary Skateboarders Tony Hawk & Stacy Peralta

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, a worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced its newest collection of premium memorabilia with skateboarder Tony Hawk, as well as his mentor and skateboard legend Stacy Peralta. These additions to the already dynamic portfolio marks the first Upper Deck Authenticated collection headlined by the sport’s most notable riders, further expanding the company’s elite athlete roster and collectible offerings. As part of this deal, Upper Deck will produce specially curated memorabilia, including autographed prints and signed skateboards featuring Hawk and Peralta.

“Bringing Tony Hawk and Stacy Peralta together as two leaders in the sport is a special moment for Upper Deck as we expand our collectibles portfolio with action sports,” says Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “With Upper Deck’s rich history in North County San Diego, a region that has helped shape skateboarding into what it is today, we feel connected to the sport and hope that translates into an even more memorable collection for the community and fans everywhere to enjoy.”

Tony Hawk is one of the world’s most recognized action-sports figures and trailblazer of vertical skateboarding. He picked up his first skateboard at just nine years old and turned pro by 14, rapidly establishing himself as a dominant force in the sport. By the age of 25, Hawk racked up 73 contest wins and reigned as the National Skateboard Association’s Vert Skateboarding Champion for 12 consecutive years. During Hawk’s impressive career, he invented over 100 tricks, made history as the first skateboarder to land the legendary “900” trick, and represented the United States at the Summer X-Games before retiring in 2003.

“I’ve spent most of my life skating across the globe and Stacy has been the most important mentor along the way,” said Hawk. “This collaboration represents each of our legacies, on and off the board. To my fans and fellow skaters, I hope these unique pieces resonate with you in an entirely new way.”

The Tony Hawk and Stacy Peralta memorabilia collection will consist of both dual-signed and individually-signed skateboards, as well as exclusive prints which capture the legacy and influence of both individuals to unite past, present, and future generations of skateboarders and fans. Today, collectors can get their hands on the exclusive memorabilia collection by visiting UpperDeckStore.com .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

