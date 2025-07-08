Nasdaq Private Market Names Mike Buono and Phil Germann Co-Heads of Execution

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions for private companies, investors, and employee shareholders, announced today that Mike Buono and Phil Germann have been named Co-Heads of Execution within its Capital Solutions division, effective immediately. Since joining NPM, Mr. Buono and Mr. Germann have been instrumental in building out the execution business and expanding the team’s institutional client coverage. They will continue to be based out of the company’s New York office and report into Bill Spoor, CFA, Managing Director and Head of Capital Solutions at Nasdaq Private Market.

In their new roles, Mr. Buono and Mr. Germann will be tasked with leading the trading desk and overseeing relationships with broker-dealers and institutional clients. They will continue to help drive shareholder, investor, and global bank adoption of products deployed by NPM including block trading, capital introduction, and more. Additionally, they will work closely with the NPM SecondMarket® electronic trading team to support clients who want to transact via the company’s premier, online secondary trading platform.

Mr. Buono joined Nasdaq Private Market in 2024 as a Director within the Capital Markets division. Prior to NPM, he spent five years at EquityZen, where he led the institutional investment sales desk and worked with family offices, secondary funds, hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital funds, as well as RIAs and high-net-worth individuals. Mr. Buono also served as an investment committee member for EquityZen’s flagship growth fund. Previously, he spent two years at UBS in various positions. Mr. Buono holds an undergraduate degree from The Pennsylvania State University.

Mr. Germann joined Nasdaq Private Market in 2024 as a Director within the Capital Markets division. Prior to NPM, he spent six years at EquityZen, where he served as head of the institutional markets/broker-dealer sales desk and led the sales strategy on the supply side for the company’s secondary trading platform. Mr. Germann was also an investment committee member for a number of the company’s managed fund vehicles. Previously, he worked at Fidelity within the Investment Solutions division. Mr. Germann earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado.

“We’re proud to elevate Mike and Phil to lead the Execution team,” said Mr. Spoor. “As our business evolves, we continue to tap talented team members with proven track records to push our business forward. Mike and Phil have strong client relationships, a deep understanding of market dynamics, and a demonstrated commitment to finding solutions to help us scale our secondary trading franchise.”

Nasdaq Private Market partners with many of the world’s most dynamic, venture-backed companies to power company-approved liquidity events for employees and investors. Its SecondMarket® trading platform continues to gain momentum among buyers and sellers of private company shares. NPM’s proprietary Transfer and Settlement solution streamlines complex share transfers from matching through settlement, serving top-tier private companies. Its private market data platform Tape D® equips investors and institutions with the insights they need to assess global private market opportunities more effectively. The company’s Wealth Connect product connects individuals who transact on the NPM platform with resources to support their investment goals.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed more than $60 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 775+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com . Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Please read these other important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/