Integrated Power Services to Showcase Electromechanical & Power Management Solutions at EASA 2025 Convention

Greenville, SC, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, will showcase its state-of-the-art solutions at the EASA 2025 Convention, July 19-22, 2025, in Nashville, TN at booth 169. IPS will feature in-shop and field services, including distribution and coil manufacturing, as well as breaker and transformer repairs.

IPS provides turnkey distribution services – whether this means sourcing from the company’s extensive inventory of off-the-shelf products or design and manufacturing to meet customer needs. “In all things, we know that our customers count on us to be responsive and ready to provide optimal solutions on time and on budget,” explains Sam Patrick, IPS Director of Distribution. “Whether it be catalog items or one-off designs, we can provide motors, pumps, and other rotating or power distribution replacement parts all in record time. This efficiency extends to our shop services as well, where we can deliver short production runs of replacement parts, fleet-level motor modifications, and e-houses.”

IPS is also a trusted manufacturer of high-voltage coils. “The coils we manufacture in-house are subjected to rigorous testing to ensure superior performance and reliability,” said Patrick. “We supply coils to customers worldwide across the spectrum of industries, including wind, power generation, pulp and paper, water and wastewater, and oil and gas,”

In addition, IPS provides dedicated, high-value remanufacturing of customer-supplied circuit breakers, switchgear and related parts, along with proven, experienced remanufacturing, rebuilds, and reconditioning of electrical distribution equipment.

Operating from 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada, IPS delivers unparalleled responsiveness to the most demanding challenges. “We can meet even the most rigorous deadlines,” added Patrick. “Whether it’s electromechanical or power management solutions, we’re committed to providing unmatched speed and a superior customer experience both in-shop and out in the field.”

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association, Inc. (EASA) is an international trade organization, which includes more than 1,700 firms from nearly 70 countries. Through engineering and educational programs, EASA provides members with a means of keeping up to date on equipment, best practices, and state-of-the-art technology. The EASA 2025 Convention is a four-day event, held from Saturday through Tuesday, July 19-22, 2025, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

