37 Years! FFF Enterprises Celebrates a Year of Innovation and Dedicated Patient-Focused Care

TEMECULA, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc., recognized as the nation’s most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company, is celebrating 37 years today of continued patient-centric care and solutions-driven innovation to answer unmet healthcare needs nationwide.

"I’m forever grateful to work alongside this industry’s best and brightest,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer at FFF Enterprises, Inc. “Our amazing teammates work tirelessly to provide the most attentive customer service to our hardworking healthcare providers, manufacturing partners, and, most importantly, the patients we’re all aligned to serve.”

This year, FFF celebrated several highlights, including:

introducing ODRescue™, a product line of life-saving tools to reverse fentanyl- and opioid-related overdoses, as well as offering naloxone injectable ZIMHI™, available exclusively through FFF;

engineering innovations with RightNow Inventory™, like RightNow Anywhere™, to provide tailor-made solutions to fit the needs of every facility;

creating a new all-digital, best-in-class customer onboarding experience to accommodate FFF’s tremendous growth;

and expanding its product portfolio and partnering with key manufacturers to provide greater options for FFF’s loyal customers and patients.

FFF strives to create meaningful moments with its patients, customers, and manufacturers while continuing to provide operational excellence. FFF takes pride in providing 13,515 (and counting) days of supplying healthcare professionals and patients with high-quality, counterfeit-free pharmaceuticals. What isn’t possible to count are the innumerable patients that FFF has had the pleasure of serving. Looking forward, FFF will continue its unwavering commitment to putting patients first and Helping Healthcare Care®.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to Nufactor, Inc., a specialty infusion company, InCircle Review, and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

