Canon U.S.A. Executive Vice President Seymour Liebman Named ICON on 2025 Long Island Press Power List

Melville, NY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a global leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly announces that Seymour Liebman, executive vice president and general manager, has once again been named to the prestigious Long Island Press Power List—his 13th consecutive year of recognition. This year, Liebman receives special distinction as an ICON, a designation that reflects not just influence, but enduring leadership and deep-rooted impact on Long Island’s economic and civic landscape.

Published by Schneps Media, the Long Island Press Power List recognizes the region’s most dynamic and influential figures in business, education, government, and philanthropy. In naming Liebman an ICON, the publication acknowledges a legacy of service that goes far beyond corporate success—highlighting his role as a steadfast advocate for economic development, innovation, and workforce growth across Long Island.

Liebman will be honored at the 2025 Long Island Press Power List Networking and Awards Gala on Wednesday, June 25, at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, NY. The event brings together the region’s foremost leaders for an evening of recognition, collaboration, and celebration of Long Island’s progress and potential.

“For over five decades, Seymour Liebman has made tremendous contributions to the growth of Canon and to the Long Island community. His deep love for Long Island and the United States, as well as the many achievements he has accomplished throughout his distinguished career, is a great source of pride for our company,” said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Since joining Canon U.S.A. in 1974, Liebman has played a pivotal role in transforming the company into one of Long Island’s anchor institutions—one that remains committed to fostering opportunity and community engagement. Under his leadership, Canon’s North American headquarters in Melville has become a LEED® Gold certified facility and a symbol of corporate citizenship, frequently collaborating with local organizations and educational institutions to support future generations of leaders.

“It is an honor to be named an ICON in the Long Island Press Power List,” said Liebman. “I am proud to be part of a company that not only values innovation and excellence, but also invests in the people and communities we serve. This recognition is shared with the entire Canon U.S.A. team, whose dedication continues to make a difference both inside and outside our walls.”

Liebman, who also serves as chief administrative officer and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc., and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc. in Japan, was inducted into the Power List Hall of Fame in 2017 and has remained a fixture on the list ever since. His contributions to the regional economy, legal community, and technology sector make him one of Long Island’s most enduring and influential figures.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

