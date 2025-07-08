SHEIN Unveils Winter’s Hottest Trend Formulas

SYDNEY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures drop and layers go up, Winter dressing is no longer just about staying warm, it’s about making statements, embracing comfort, and experimenting with style. SHEIN’s Winter essentials tap into some of the season’s biggest trend shifts, backed by fashion forecasts.

Here’s what will dominate your feed and your wardrobe this Winter:

Puffer Jackets - a trend that became a staple

Once a winter trend and now a staple in everyone’s closet, and it’s no surprise why. From cropped silhouettes to oversized floor-grazers, puffers are evolving into streetwear staples. SHEIN’s Winter edit leans into statement quilting, mixed materials, and bold colours like Barbie Pink and Retro Blue. Perfect for cold snaps and cool fits.

Cherry Red Set to Be the Colour of 2025

“Cherry Cola Red" is the one to beat or own in 2025, and it’s already making a splash across Winter accessories, knitwear and outerwear. Think high-gloss finishes, red-on-red layering, and handbags that add just the right pop. SHEIN’s crimson-toned accessories deliver the trend without the designer price tag.

Wide-Leg Jeans Spike

Following major street style moments at Fashion Week, the rise of the dearly beloved wide-leg and flare denim is really no surprise. The retro revival pants pair perfectly with slim-line thermals or slouchy knits. Expect SHEIN’s wide-leg jeans to become your go-to base layer, ideal for balancing out chunky coats and boots.

Moto Styles Are Up

“Moto Boho” is Pinterest’s breakout Winter aesthetic. Expect fringe, leather, buckle details and moto-inspired boots to ride high this season. SHEIN’s faux-leather pants, belted jackets and stacked boots deliver edge without the maintenance or price of the real thing.

Cable Knit Sweaters Are Back On Top

Old-school fisherman knits are having a serious moment, thanks to TikTok's obsession with all things "cozy-core". Chunky textures, oversized fits and natural fibres are key, especially when layered under sharp coats.

Your Winter, Your Way

With trend-led styles and price points that allow for experimentation, SHEIN’s Winter 25 range gives you the freedom to dress boldly, layer smart, and stay one step ahead of the season’s biggest shifts.

Let this be the Winter you wear it your way.

