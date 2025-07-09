Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 42 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
9 July 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 July 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,543,500
|442,147,766
|2 July 2025
|16,000
|290.33
|4,645,280
|3 July 2025
|16,000
|289.89
|4,638,240
|4 July 2025
|25,000
|285.08
|7,127,000
|7 July 2025
|20,000
|287.92
|5,758,400
|8 July 2025
|20,000
|288.19
|5,763,800
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,640,500
|470,080,486
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,087,356 B shares corresponding to 0.99 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 July 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
