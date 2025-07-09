ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 42 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

9 July 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 July 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]1,543,500 442,147,766
2 July 202516,000290.334,645,280
3 July 202516,000289.894,638,240
4 July 202525,000285.087,127,000
7 July 202520,000287.925,758,400
8 July 202520,000288.195,763,800
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)1,640,500 470,080,486

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,087,356 B shares corresponding to 0.99 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 July 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2025-42_EN SE-2025-42_Transactions B shares

