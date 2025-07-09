Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 42 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

9 July 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 July 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 1,543,500 442,147,766 2 July 2025 16,000 290.33 4,645,280 3 July 2025 16,000 289.89 4,638,240 4 July 2025 25,000 285.08 7,127,000 7 July 2025 20,000 287.92 5,758,400 8 July 2025 20,000 288.19 5,763,800 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 1,640,500 470,080,486

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,087,356 B shares corresponding to 0.99 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 July 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

