GPTBots.ai Showcases Business AI Agent Solutions at The MarTech Summit Hong Kong, Helping Enterprises Bridge the AI Adoption Gap

HONG KONG, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As enterprises worldwide race to adopt AI, GPTBots.ai made its mark at The MarTech Summit Hong Kong, Asia’s premier marketing technology conference attended by world-renowned brands such as JPMorgan, Yahoo, Nike, and DBS, alongside leading Hong Kong enterprises including Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Disneyland, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

With 85% of enterprises prioritizing AI adoption in 2024 (Gartner), yet struggling with implementation gaps, GPTBots.ai demonstrated how its no-code AI Agent platform turns complex AI concepts into deployable solutions—without coding or data science teams.





Spotlight: Real-World AI in Action

At the summit, GPTBots.ai engaged with forward-thinking organizations, including:

A Top Hong Kong University: Their admissions team explored AI-powered chatbots to streamline student inquiries and application processes, aiming to:

Automate 80% of FAQs (e.g., program requirements, deadlines).

Guide applicants through form-filling with smart error detection.

Free staff to focus on students' in-depth support.





A Leading Hong Kong Airline: Their tech team discussed internal efficiency AI Agents for:

AI search to make enterprise knowledge instantly accessible and empower every role.

Reducing IT helpdesk tickets by 50% via self-service troubleshooting.





Why GPTBots.ai Stood Out

Enterprise-Ready: Built to adapt to your business, no matter the size or complexity.

Proven at Scale: Powers AI Agents for financial services, healthcare, and retail giants.

End-to-End Capabilities: From strategy to deployment, we manage every step of your AI journey.





"The gap isn’t AI potential—it’s practical adoption," said Tanya Quan, Marketing Director at GPTBots.ai. "We’re helping enterprises skip the lab and go straight to ROI."

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.

To learn how GPTBots can accelerate your AI transformation, visit gptbots.ai.

