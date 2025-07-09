Two Ragnarok IP Titles Achieved Top Game Rankings in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau

Seoul, South Korea, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd. and GRAVITY Communications Co., Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiaries, have officially launched Ragnarok: Twilight (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：曙光), an MMORPG Mobile game, and Ragnarok Zero (Chinese Title: RO仙境傳說 Online：樂園), an MMORPG PC game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025. Both titles have demonstrated strong presence in the market.

Ragnarok: Twilight achieved remarkable success in both major platforms after its launch by ranking second in top grossing of Apple App Store in Taiwan, sixth in Macau and eighth in Hong Kong, and first in free download of google play in Taiwan, third in Macau and sixth in Hong Kong. It also ranked first in free download of Apple App Store in all three regions before launching and received positive feedbacks on its content during the closed beta test (CBT) conducted in May.

Ragnarok Zero also laid the groundwork for success by ranking third in both the overall and PC game on Bahamut, a well-known gaming community in the region. Also on the launch day, a live broadcast drew more than 2,000 local viewers and special in-game events contributed to a high number of concurrent users.

Gravity stated, “We are deeply grateful for the tremendous interest and support from users in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. We are pleased to see that the titles we carefully tailored based on local market trends are receiving such positive feedbacks. We will continue doing our utmost to ensure that Ragnarok IP remains beloved.”

