RaceTrac Partners with Relay Payments, Expanding Diesel Payment Options for Fleets and Pro Drivers

Atlanta, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac announced today that it will begin accepting Relay’s digital payments at all RaceTrac® and RaceWay® truck-accessible locations, furthering its mission to provide professional drivers with faster, more convenient fueling experiences. The new payment solution is available at all travel centers and high-flow diesel stores.

“As we gear up to open our 100th high-flow diesel location later this year, we are constantly looking for ways to make the lives of our professional drivers simpler,” said Nick Lafalce, marketing manager of B2B fleet & professional driver for RaceTrac. “Our partnership with Relay gives drivers a convenient, mobile-friendly way to pay.”

Relay’s convenient, fully digital fuel purchasing experience will provide professional truck drivers with additional options to seamlessly pay at RaceTrac pumps, minimizing wait times and helping them get back out on the road quickly. Through the Relay mobile app, users can access fuel discounts, route planning tools and real-time pricing information.

“We’re excited to partner with RaceTrac to bring our secure, digital payment experience to RaceTrac's growing list of high-speed diesel locations,” said Ryan Droege, CEO and co-founder of Relay Payments. “This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to modernizing the trucking industry with fast, reliable and fraud-free payments."

RaceTrac and RaceWay locations are known for their spacious fueling lanes, well-lit parking lots and convenience stores stocked with all the daily essentials a professional driver needs to refuel and recharge. Relay users wanting to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app for exclusive professional driver perks. Likewise, participating RaceTrac locations have been added to the Relay mobile app to make finding cost-effective fuel locations with the amenities needed for each stop that much easier.

For more information, find high-flow diesel locations at racetrac.com and racewaystores.com or download the RaceTrac Rewards app to use the new route planner feature to map a trip.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands offer guests an affordable one-stop shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.