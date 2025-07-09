Glucose Health, Inc. Formulations Have Always Been Free of Artificial Colors & Synthetic Dyes—Our Competitors Are Only Playing Catch-Up

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC), the leading innovator in soluble fiber powdered drink mixes for metabolic wellness, proudly affirms that its flagship brands, GlucoDown® and Fiber Up®, have always used only natural colors derived from vegetables such as beets and carrots—never any artificial synthetic dyes. Unlike our legacy competitors such as Metamucil® (The Procter & Gamble Company, P&G), which have long relied on synthetic dyes like Yellow 6 and Red 40, Glucose Health, Inc. committed to nutritionally efficacious, clean-label formulation, from our GlucoDown® brand’s inception in 2017 – more than eight years ago. Now, amid the regulatory shift under U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., our much larger competitors are facing pressure to finally reformulate and catch-up with Glucose Health, Inc.

Artificial synthetic dyes have long been used by manufacturers to create visually appealing drinks for consumers. While natural coloring alternatives from vegetables have existed for decades, the low cost of synthetic dyes improves profit margins—particularly and often prioritized by management and shareholders of large companies. Glucose Health, Inc. has never resorted to such shortcuts. Our natural coloring ingredients from vegetables cost our small company significantly more but reflect our always science-first approach to formulation and our dedication to transparency and consumer trust.

In addition to excluding artificial synthetic dyes, GlucoDown® and Fiber Up® also contain no preservatives such as sodium benzoate, or fillers like silicon dioxide—both commonly found in our competitor’s products. Instead, our drink mixes are formulated exclusively around 100% soluble dietary fiber and natural flavors, delivering a clean nutritional profile unmatched in the dietary fiber and diabetic nutrition categories. This science-based approach extends to our patent-pending metabolic nutrition formulation underpinning GlucoDown® and Fiber Up®, which uniquely supports metabolic wellness, most importantly including balanced glucose and cholesterol levels.

Glucose Health, Inc. is positioned at the forefront of soluble fiber-based nutrition products at a time when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has formally designated dietary fiber a nutrient of public health concern due to chronic underconsumption by most Americans.1 While legacy brands scramble to clean up their ingredient lists, Glucose Health, Inc. proudly reaffirms that GlucoDown® and Fiber Up® have always been naturally colored and preservative-free—by design, not by regulatory necessity.

