Duke Robotics to Receive First Royalty Revenues through its Collaboration with Elbit

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions, today announced that it expects to receive initial revenues from royalties for sales of the "Birds of Prey" stabilized weapons drone systems through its collaboration with Elbit Land Systems Ltd (“Elbit”).

The stabilized weapons drone system, which has been marketed and deployed by Elbit under the brand name “Birds of Prey”, features proprietary technology that enables precise remote operations via an unmanned aerial platform, designed to enhance military operational capabilities while minimizing risk to personnel with no boots on the ground.

"We believe that these revenues from royalties through our collaboration with Elbit, represent an important development for Duke Robotics," said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics. "This milestone represents an important advacement in our strategy to monetize our proprietary technologies across both military and civilian applications, at a time when Israeli defense technologies are demonstrating their strategic importance on the global stage."

As per the previously announced Collaboration Agreement between the Company and Elbit from February 2021, the Company will receive royalties from sales of this system in accordance with the terms of the agreement. Additionally, in April 2025, the Company announced an expansion of its collaboration with Elbit that allows Duke Robotics to market the stabilized weapons drone system to military, defense, homeland security, and para-military customers in coordination with Elbit.

While these royalties are expected to, for the first time, contribute to Duke Robotics' 2025 revenue, the Company believes that the majority of its revenue for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 will continue to be generated from its IC Drone insulator cleaning activities, which commenced for the 2025 season in May as previously announced.

About Duke Robotics Corp.

Duke Robotics Corp. (formerly known as UAS Drone Corp) is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing advanced stabilization and autonomous solutions to both military and civilian sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Robotics Ltd., the company developed TIKAD, an advanced drone-mounted remote robotic system that enables carry-on of weaponry, designed to meet the growing demand for tech solutions in modern warfare, and marketed under the brand name “Birds of Prey”. Duke Robotics Ltd. also developed the IC Drone, a first-of-its-kind robotic, drone-enabled system for cleaning electric utility insulators. The unique system, based on the Company's advanced intellectual property and know-how, integrates algorithms, autonomous systems, and robotic technologies used in mission-critical applications.

For more information about Duke Robotics Corp (Previously UAS Drone Corp) please visit www.dukeroboticsys.com or view documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the expectancy of receiving initial revenues from royalties for sales of the "Birds of Prey" stabilized weapons drone systems; the belief that the majority of its revenue for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, will continue to be generated from its IC Drone insulator cleaning activities; and that its future business strategy is to monetize its proprietary technologies across both military and civilian application. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of our technologies, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to effectively collaborate with Elbit Systems, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with marketing activities in new markets, economic conditions that may affect defense spending and infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in various regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

