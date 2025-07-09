Health Monitor Network Names Kartik Reddy as Chief Information Officer, Accelerating Innovation and Strategic Execution

Montvale, NJ, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, the trusted leader and innovator in point of care (POC) marketing, announced the appointment of Kartik Reddy as its new Chief Information Officer. This strategic appointment reinforces Health Monitor’s commitment to advancing digital innovation, optimizing operational performance, and delivering high-impact solutions for clients and partners across the healthcare ecosystem.

Reddy brings over two decades of experience, most recently as Head of Technology at Razorfish, the leading digital-first advertising agency in Publicis Groupe. Throughout his career, he has led enterprise-wide technology strategies, product innovation, and business transformation initiatives for globally recognized brands.

“Kartik’s track record in leading large-scale digital innovation, paired with his deep client-centric mindset, makes him an ideal fit for Health Monitor as we further elevate our product development, client campaign measurement, and analytics capabilities,” said David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor Network. “He’s not only an accomplished CIO, but also a compelling communicator who fosters confidence and collaboration across teams and clients alike.”

“I’m excited to join Health Monitor at such a transformative time in its journey,” said Reddy. “With a unique presence at the point of care, we have an incredible opportunity to improve patient outcomes by supporting HCPs with trusted education and helping Pharma partners engage their audiences with greater precision. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team at Health Monitor to expand our data, tech, and product capabilities—and drive meaningful, measurable impact across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Reddy will report directly to CEO David Paragamian and oversee teams responsible for Campaign Management, New Product Development, Business Intelligence, and Software Development. He holds an M.S. in Information Technology from the University of Glasgow, where his thesis contributed to a peer-reviewed publication on computer-aided navigation. He also earned an MBA in Finance from Osmania University and completed an executive leadership program in Marketing and Enterprise Technology through CMTO University, a Publicis Sapient initiative for advancing senior technologists.

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.