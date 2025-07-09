Model N Fuels Growth and Enhances Customer Experience with Two Executive Leadership Hires

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for life sciences and high-tech companies, announced the appointment of two new senior executives. The leadership additions are Amar Jani, Chief Financial Officer and Angel Rogers, Chief Customer Officer.

“We support life sciences and high-tech innovators in their mission to deliver life-changing products to the world. Our clients face unparalleled regulatory change, supply chain shifts, and revenue management challenges. In this context, we need the best and most innovative leaders,” said Bret Connor, CEO of Model N. “We are focused on delivering high-quality software, delighting our clients, and growing our solution portfolio. To do this, we need strong financial management and to deepen our investment in the customer experience. Amar and Angel bring skills that will lead us in this direction.”

Amar Jani joins Model N as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 25 years of experience in finance and the software industry. In his role, Jani will drive operational efficiency, business development, portfolio optimization, and long-term value creation for the company.

Most recently, Jani served as Chief Financial Officer at Medable, a leading clinical trial software platform serving the life sciences industry, where he led significant business transformation initiatives focused on growth and strategic execution. Prior to Medable, he held senior finance leadership roles at Celonis and Alteryx, where he played key roles in scaling these companies through periods of hypergrowth, leading financial planning, capital funding, and analytics.

Angel Rogers joins Model N as Chief Customer Officer, leading the company's newly established Customer Success and Support organization. Model N is investing in more resources and technology to deliver an enhanced, end-to-end customer experience.

Rogers brings more than 17 years of leadership in customer experience, most recently serving as Head of Global Customer Success and Renewals at Rockwell Automation. In that role, she led efforts to strengthen customer relationships, deliver actionable insights, and drive recurring revenue across the company's global portfolio. She has previously held client leadership roles at PayScale, Cisco, and ServiceSource.

The new executive appointments position Model N to continue strengthening its market position while delivering enhanced value to customers and stakeholders.

For more information about the team at Model N, visit modeln.com/company/leadership/.

###

About Model N