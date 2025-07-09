CLEAR Launches Concierge - a New Premium, Personalized Airport Experience

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity platform, today announced CLEAR Concierge–a premium experience that gets travelers through the airport even faster, exclusive to CLEAR+ Members.

Members can choose from two options: Concierge Express, where a dedicated CLEAR Ambassador meets you curbside and speeds you through the CLEAR+ Lane for a quick, stress-free start to your journey; and Concierge Gate Service, which includes all the benefits of Concierge Express, plus help with check in, bags, directions, and guidance all the way to your gate–perfect for traveling families or seniors.

“Whether you’re catching a morning flight for work or traveling with your family on vacation, CLEAR Concierge helps you get through even faster every time,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “It’s a premium experience that brings ease, predictability, and peace of mind to every journey.”

CLEAR Concierge is now live at the following major U.S. airports within the CLEAR+ network, with more locations set to launch in the coming months:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Tulsa International Airport (TUL)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

CLEAR Concierge is also expected to operate soon at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

Travel is hard, and it’s only getting harder. By 2030, U.S. airports are expected to see an additional one million travelers every single day, adding more stress to an already complex journey. CLEAR Concierge is designed to meet this moment—giving travelers a faster, more predictable, premium experience when they need it most.

CLEAR Concierge services are available for purchase only for CLEAR+ Members. Concierge Express is available for $99 per use and Concierge Gate Service is available for $179 per use. Travelers under 17 can join CLEAR+ Members in the Lane for free.

Additional information on CLEAR Concierge can be found here .

