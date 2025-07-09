INVO Fertility Enhances INVOcell Technology with Expanded Awareness, Training, and Improved Pricing

SARASOTA, Fla., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare company focused on the fertility market, today announced further efforts to drive its comprehensive strategy to enhance fertility services through expanded clinical and embryology training support and improved pricing for its innovative INVOcell® technology. This underscores the Company’s dual mission as an innovator of cutting-edge fertility solutions and a provider of compassionate, patient-centered clinical care through its established fertility clinics and is complementary to the Company’s focus on expanding its fertility clinic operations.

INVOcell is the world’s first FDA-cleared intravaginal culture (IVC) system, a patented medical device that enables fertilization and early embryo development to occur within a woman’s body, offering patients a more natural and intimate alternative to traditional in vitro fertilization (IVF). This innovative approach delivers comparable pregnancy rates to conventional IVF.

The Company offers training to embryologists and physicians, including hands-on instruction and clinical support to ensure seamless integration of the INVOcell solution into clinical practices. INVO Fertility also has introduced improved INVOcell pricing to make it even more affordable for patients and attractive to clinic operators. To boost general market awareness, INVO Fertility will also seek to launch targeted educational campaigns to highlight patient success rates which are similar to conventional IVF, as demonstrated by clinical studies and real-world patient outcomes.

“With our go-forward business focused exclusively on the fertility market, we are excited to renew our INVOcell efforts, in alignment with our mission to democratize fertility care,” said Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “INVOcell represents a unique and innovative technology that, as recently announced, secured a notice of allowance for a new patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. As both a technology innovator and a clinic service provider, INVO Fertility is positioned to deliver affordable, high-quality care through our clinics, while also empowering physicians with unique technology solutions.”

INVOcell offers:

A more natural experience: by using the body as a real-life incubator, INVOcell provides a more intimate and emotionally connected journey for patients.

Comparable success rates: clinical studies demonstrate that INVOcell achieves pregnancy rates similar to those of conventional IVF, as reflected in the independent reproductive technology data tracked by SART (the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology).

Inclusivity: the procedure is an excellent option for same-sex couples, single parents, and those seeking a less laboratory-intensive process.

Efficiency for clinics: INVOcell provides a streamlined lab workflow, allowing clinics to easily integrate and treat additional patients within existing infrastructure.

Providers interested in INVOcell, seeking training or partnership opportunities can contact INVO Fertility at 941-321-2419, email bmitrovic@invobio.com or visit www.invocell.com.

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit www.invofertility.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

sshum@invobio.com

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

INVO@lythampartners.com