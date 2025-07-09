Xometry Expands its Teamspace Collaboration Solution Beyond the US to Further Enhance Offerings for Enterprise Customers

MUNICH, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, announced the launch of its Teamspace solution in Europe , UK and Turkey . Teamspace is a cloud-based solution within the Xometry platform that enables customers to collaborate with other users on projects and custom part orders.

Since its launch in the US , Teamspace has seen success with over 7,000 teams created as of Q1 2025. This global expansion enables Xometry to drive deeper enterprise engagement and enhance viral buyer growth. Xometry Europe continues to expand its marketplace offerings to deliver greater value and selection to customers, while supporting long-term secular growth across its platform.

“Teamspace represents a natural evolution in how companies use Xometry – both as an end-user platform, as well as an integrated workspace where manufacturing decisions are structured, standardized, and scaled across teams,” said Dmitry Kafidov, Managing Director of Xometry Europe . “The expansion of Teamspace reflects our customers’ shift toward more advanced needs as they grow their level of sourcing with Xometry – and demand for deeper, built-in solutions to support their daily operations.”

“With Teamspace, we can work on projects with several team members simultaneously, allowing us to move faster and stay aligned with how we already operate,” said Lee James, Operations Manager at Red Dot Corporation , a global manufacturer of mobile HVAC systems for heavy-duty vehicles. “It’s a great tool for us – bringing the speed, transparency, and control we need to manage projects with Xometry efficiently.”

Additionally, the Teamspace solution in Europe, UK and Turkey includes:

Real-time visibility and control over orders: All team members see shared quoting activity and order history, which supports repeat ordering, transparency, and accountability.

All team members see shared quoting activity and order history, which supports repeat ordering, transparency, and accountability. Personalized user notifications: Users can configure individual alerts for updates on quotes, order shipments, payments, and invoices – ensuring no critical step is missed.

Users can configure individual alerts for updates on quotes, order shipments, payments, and invoices – ensuring no critical step is missed. Designed to boost operational efficiency for enterprises: Especially useful for distributed teams managing high-volume and complex custom part orders.



For more information on the Teamspace expansion, visit Xometry Europe , Xometry UK and Xometry Turkey.