Home Resource Named Exclusive North American Distributor for Kettnaker’s New Soma Media System Featuring The Leica Cine 1 Projector

Sarasota, FL , July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Resource, Sarasota’s premier destination for luxury contemporary European furniture, is proud to announce its exclusive role as the North American distributor for the groundbreaking Soma Media System by Kettnaker, featuring the Leica Cine 1 projector. As the exclusive distributor for Kettnaker, Home Resource is bringing this groundbreaking fusion of precision German engineering and elegant modular design to the North American market for the first time. This collaboration between Kettnaker and Leica marks a bold new chapter in high-end home entertainment.

The Soma Media System is an innovative projection solution based on three core elements: the SOMA furniture cabinet, a retractable screen integrated into the cabinet and the new Cine 1 projector from Leica. Together they create a state-of-the-art entertainment system that is revolutionizing the home theater experience and delivering cinematic quality with the pedigree and performance. And equally important, the retractable screen removes the need to mount the TV on the wall which opens endless opportunities to place the Soma Media system in multiple locations throughout the home.

“Our partnership with Kettnaker has always been centered around bringing the finest European furniture cabinets to discerning North American clients. Being named the exclusive distributor for the Soma Media System is a testament to Home Resource’s commitment to quality, innovation, and stellar customer service,” stated Michael Bush, owner of Home Resource. “The collaboration with Leica elevates this system to an entirely new level—it’s not just about entertainment; it’s about leveraging Leica’s optical engineering heritage—renowned in the world of photography to home cinema.

Leica’s Cine 1, equipped with a Leica Summicron lens, triple RGB laser technology, and advanced image processing, delivers rich contrast and razor-sharp detail without the need for a darkened room -- transforming any living space into a true visual experience. Housed within Kettnaker’s Soma cabinet, the projector screen is concealed when not in use, preserving a clean, design-forward aesthetic that appeals to the modern luxury consumer.

“The Cine 1 represents Leica’s vision for the future of home entertainment—where timeless design meets cutting-edge optical performance,” said Kevin Wasneiski, Leica’s Director of Smart Projection. “This collaboration with Kettnaker and Home Resource reflects our shared passion for innovation, precision craftsmanship, and elevating the everyday into something extraordinary. With the Soma Media System, we are redefining what it means to bring the Leica experience into the home.”

Home Resource, celebrated for its curated selection of contemporary European furnishings, will integrate the Soma Media System into its extensive product offering and distribute to retailers nationwide. This exclusive partnership reinforces Home Resource’s role as a design leader, offering premium, integrated solutions for homeowners, designers, and architects who demand both function and finesse in their interior environments.

For more information about the Soma Media System or to schedule a showroom visit, please contact Home Resource at www.homeresource.com.



About Home Resource

Home Resource is Sarasota’s premier destination for high-end contemporary European furniture. Representing brands like Kettnaker, Poltrona Frau, COR, Porada, Draenert and more, Home Resource specializes in bringing timeless design, quality craftsmanship, and innovative solutions to North American clients. For more information about Home Resource visit: https://homeresource.com

About Kettnaker

Kettnaker is a German furniture manufacturer for high-quality furniture systems. Since its foundation in 1870, their company headquarters have been located in Dürmentingen, Swabia, where they develop and manufacture exclusive, individually configurable furniture for all living areas. For further information about Kettnaker visit: https://www.kettnaker.com

About Leica Camera Inc.

Leica Camera AG is a global premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics products, with a company history spanning over 150 years. Headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, with a second production facility in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, Leica Camera AG operates a global network of sales subsidiaries and more than 120 Leica Stores. The Leica brand represents excellent quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, seamlessly combined with innovative technology. For further information about Leica visit: https://leica-camera.com/en-US



