BitMart Upgrades Slippage Protection Plan: Setting New Benchmarks for User Trust and Industry Responsibility

Mahe, Seychelles, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart , a leading global digital asset trading platform, today announces the launch of Slippage Protection Plan Phase 2, a bold upgrade to its flagship trading assurance program. This initiative not only redefines how exchanges protect users against market volatility but also exemplifies BitMart’s enduring commitment to user trust, technological excellence, and industry advancement.

Upgraded Protection: Raising the Bar for Reliability

Slippage has always been a major hidden risk for traders in the cryptocurrency market, particularly in volatile or illiquid conditions. An effective slippage safeguard is essential to securing users’ assets and ensuring trading certainty.

BitMart's Slippage Protection Plan Phase 2 introduces a suite of enhancements designed to offer users unmatched peace of mind:

Stronger Coverage: Slippage threshold tightened to 0.02%, providing protection even in the most liquid markets.

Slippage threshold tightened to 0.02%, providing protection even in the most liquid markets. Full Margin Compensation: Coverage now applies to the full position.

Coverage now applies to the full position. New User Advantage: During their first month, users enjoy 200% compensation for abnormal slippage (up to $2,000 per case)—an unprecedented gesture in the industry.

During their first month, users enjoy 200% compensation for abnormal slippage (up to $2,000 per case)—an unprecedented gesture in the industry. BMX Holder Privilege: Users holding ≥1,000 BMX benefit from 10% extra compensation and priority review, rewarding long-term supporters.

Users holding ≥1,000 BMX benefit from 10% extra compensation and priority review, rewarding long-term supporters. Broader Asset Scope: Protection extended to 8 major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, BNB, TRX, DOGE, and ADA.

This upgrade underscores BitMart’s confidence in its deep liquidity and robust trading engine, and demonstrates its resolve to set new standards of reliability and accountability in the industry.

A Holistic Vision: Beyond Protection

Since its inception, BitMart has always centered its philosophy on “reconstructing the experience around user experience”, striving to deliver a safe, convenient, and professional digital asset trading services to users worldwide. Whether through continual product improvements or precise understanding of user needs, BitMart keeps user interests at the core, leveraging innovative technology to enhance efficiency and safeguard trading.

The Slippage Protection Plan is no isolated move. Together with the previously launched Elite Trader Program (with up to 50% profit sharing) and the Global Community Partner Program , it forms a strategic triangle that fully upgrades the futures trading experience. These initiatives embody BitMart’s belief that protecting, enabling, and amplifying its users is essential not just to its own growth but to the health and maturity of the entire digital asset industry.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 10 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.



