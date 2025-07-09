Aisera and AWS Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Autonomous AI Adoption

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of Agentic AI for enterprises, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of autonomous AI agents across global enterprises. As part of this collaboration, Aisera has achieved both the AWS Conversational AI Software Competency and the AWS Generative AI Competency, underscoring its technical excellence and proven success in delivering exceptional user experiences, driving business growth, and improving operational efficiency across organizations.

Aisera leverages a multi-agent system that ensures accuracy and compliance across even the most complex use cases. Its agentic reasoning and orchestration capabilities enable AI agents to understand natural language, interpret context, and autonomously execute actions—delivering personalized answers and proactive resolutions. Together with the secure and flexible cloud infrastructure on AWS, Aisera’s TRAPS framework (Trusted, Responsible, Auditable, Private, Secure) meets the highest standards of data protection and compliance. Aisera AI agents integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, enabling scalable, efficient operations across IT, HR, Customer Service, and more. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Aisera’s autonomous AI agents achieve 75% auto-resolution rates, $5 million in cost savings, and unlock major productivity gains across the enterprise.

This SCA marks a significant advancement in the AWS and Aisera relationship, highlighting a shared commitment to driving Agentic AI-led innovation and delivering transformative value to enterprises. By combining Aisera’s expertise with the scalable cloud infrastructure on AWS, the collaboration empowers organizations to accelerate digital transformation across key business functions while offering flexible deployment models that include hosted SaaS and private VPC.

“This isn’t just about bringing AI to the enterprise - it’s about changing the way work gets done,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO at Aisera. “With AWS, we’re accelerating a future where AI agents take on repetitive tasks, resolve issues autonomously, and free up people to focus on what matters most. It’s a new era of productivity.”

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs with its award-winning AI agent platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in the market by top industry analysts including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC in conversational, generative, and agentic AI for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors such as Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Thoma Bravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Fortune 500 enterprises including Adobe, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and BNSF Railway rely on Aisera’s products and solutions to deliver transformative results.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aisera operates globally across the USA, Greece, India, Canada, and the UK.