EGGER Group Achieves 99.99% Uptime Across Global Operations with SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced that EGGER Group, a global leader in wood-based materials manufacturing, has achieved 99.99% uptime for its mission-critical applications using SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux. With SIOS, EGGER has ensured uninterrupted operations across its 22 manufacturing facilities in 11 countries, safeguarding essential SAP, Oracle, and custom applications from downtime.

EGGER, headquartered in St. Johann, Tyrol, Austria, operates over 5,000 virtual machines on 350 physical servers, supporting a wide range of systems including delivery logistics, inventory management, and enterprise resource planning. To meet its demanding uptime requirements, the company selected SIOS LifeKeeper for its exceptional reliability, simplicity, and ability to support both off-the-shelf and custom services within a Linux-based enterprise infrastructure.

“We have nearly zero downtime and have improved system robustness. One of the key points is that the solution is easy to use and nearly maintenance-free. I can’t even remember when I hit the last bug,” said Oliver W., Manager Datacenter Operations team at EGGER Group.

More than 20 years ago, the EGGER IT team began its search for an HA solution that could scale with its growing global footprint while minimizing system complexity. After evaluating several alternatives, including open source and traditional clustering tools, the team chose SIOS LifeKeeper. The solution provided seamless support for complex database environments, including SAP HANA, Oracle, and customized PostgreSQL, as other internal services.

A critical advantage was the SIOS Application Recovery Kit (ARK), which enabled EGGER to tailor HA protection for its custom applications and services. Combined with a user-friendly GUI and powerful command-line capabilities, SIOS LifeKeeper has allowed EGGER to simplify configuration, reduce setup errors, and streamline management across two-node clusters in its virtualized environment.

“EGGER Group’s long-term success with LifeKeeper is a powerful testament to the scalability, reliability, and versatility of our solution,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology. “We are proud to support EGGER’s mission-critical operations and global growth with a high availability platform that adapts to their needs today and into the future.”

With SIOS, EGGER has not only reduced downtime risk but also gained the ability to perform maintenance and upgrades without taking systems offline. The company continues to evolve its infrastructure strategy, with SIOS LifeKeeper remaining a key pillar in its ongoing innovation.

