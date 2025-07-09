Retinal Biologics Market Set to Hit USD 49.5 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Aging Population and Precision Biologic Innovations - SNS Insider

Austin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retinal Biologics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Retinal Biologics Market was valued at USD 22.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 49.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2032. The market is gaining momentum due to the increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and other retinal disorders, combined with an aging global population and the growing demand for advanced biologic eye therapies.





In 2023, the U.S. retinal biologics market reached a valuation of USD 9.70 billion, and is expected to grow to USD 21.55 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.09%. This surge is driven by high disease burden, fast-track FDA approvals, advanced healthcare infrastructure, insurance accessibility, and aggressive investment in ophthalmic biologics R&D.

Market Overview:

Retinal biologics are transforming treatment paradigms for vision-threatening diseases like wet AMD, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. These therapies, especially VEGF-A inhibitors, offer targeted, high-efficacy solutions that delay disease progression and restore vision. With continued clinical trial success, payer support, and increasing global awareness of early detection, retinal biologics are becoming first-line treatment options in many markets.

U.S.-based biotech firms, supported by strong funding, are leading innovations in gene therapy, biologic delivery systems, and ocular implants—cementing the country’s leadership in the global retinal biologics landscape.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYLEA, Dupixent)

Novartis International AG (Lucentis, Beovu)

Roche Holding AG (Avastin, Susvimo)

Bausch + Lomb (Visudyne, Lumevoq)

Allergan plc (Ozurdex, Iluvien)

Pfizer Inc. (Ilaris, Xeljanz)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Vargatef, Ofev)

AbbVie Inc. (Humira, Rinvoq)

Sanofi S.A. (Lantus, Dupixent)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Opdivo, Yervoy)

Johnson & Johnson (Stelara, Tremfya)

Amgen Inc. (Erenumab, Enbrel)

Eli Lilly and Company (Taltz, Cyramza)

AstraZeneca plc (Farxiga, Tagrisso)

Mylan N.V. (EpiPen, Xyrem)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Biktarvy, Veklury)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Keytruda, Januvia)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ajovy, Copaxone)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ikervis, Yasmin)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Cresemba, Factive)

Others

Retinal Biologics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 22.5 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 49.5 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

VEGF-A Antagonists Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Retinal Biologics Market, By Drug Class

In 2023, the VEGF-A antagonists segment held the largest market share with 65.10%, driven by their great efficiency in treating including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. They suppress new blood vessel formation in the retina, proven in clinical practice. They also have their market clout bolstered by widely approved therapies, including Lucentis and Eylea.

Based on Indication, the Macular Degeneration Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Retinal Biologics Market

The drug development segment dominated the retinal biologics market in 2023 with a 35.10% market share, owing to the increasing number of elderly people, higher prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and higher awareness for early detection of eye diseases. Biologics, including anti-VEGF drugs in particular, have greatly enhanced treatment efficacy, which in turn has raised usage rates and stimulated demand in developed and developing health markets.

By Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacies Assay is the Dominating Segment of the Retinal Biologics Market

In 2023, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay segment held the largest share of the retinal biologics market, owing to they are the major sources of release in which cord blood could be obtained directly after birth. Their developed structure, well-trained staff, and partnership with the private and public sector banks allow them to collect and process quickly.

Retinal Biologics Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

TNF-a Inhibitor

VEGF-A Antagonist

By Indication

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Uveitis

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retinal Biologics Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The retinal biologics market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, with a 42.40% market share, owing to a high incidence of retinal disease (e.g., AMD and DR), an efficient health system, and a broad range of available biologic treatments. Favorable reimbursement scenario, early introduction of advanced treatment procedures, robust presence of prominent pharma players, and substantial ongoing investment in research and clinical trials are bolstering the regional market outlook.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, on account of the growing number of births, awareness of stem cell therapies, and healthcare infrastructure. Demand is also boosted by government support, rising biotechnology investments, and rising incidence of genetic and blood disorders. New private banking services and increasing affordability are also driving market expansion all over the region.

