Veterinary Vaccines Market to Surpass USD 19.06 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Zoonotic Disease Incidence and Livestock Immunization Initiatives – SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider report, the Veterinary Vaccines Market was valued at USD 12.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.06 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period of 2025–2032. The United States Veterinary Vaccines Market accounted for USD 4.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 6.22 billion by 2032, driven by a robust livestock sector, increasing pet adoption rates, and government-led vaccination campaigns aimed at curbing zoonotic diseases.





Market Overview

The global veterinary vaccines industry is gaining significant traction as the need to curb infectious animal diseases—both zoonotic and foodborne—becomes more urgent. Regulatory bodies such as the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and various national governments are pushing mass vaccination programs to reduce economic losses in livestock farming and prevent disease outbreaks that can cross into human populations.

Livestock vaccines, particularly those for poultry, swine, and bovine animals, generated the bulk of the market revenue in 2024. However, companion animal vaccines are catching up fast, thanks to growing pet populations and increased consumer spending on animal health. The introduction of thermostable vaccines, DNA-based formulations, and expanding production capacity across emerging economies are shaping a more resilient global veterinary vaccine supply chain.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 12.12 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 19.06 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.84% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

Live attenuated vaccines held the majority of the product market share in 2024. They are favored for their capacity to evoke enduring levels of immunity with fewer doses. Their broad usage in both companion and livestock, especially in diseases such as bovine respiratory disease and avian influenza, leads to their market dominance.

Recombinant vaccines are the fastest-growing product type due to safety, enhanced efficacy, and differentiation of infected from vaccinated animals (DIVA). These vaccines were being approved regularly around the world.

By Animal Type:

Based on segment, the market is classified into livestock and pet, of which the livestock segment held the major share in 2024, with 60.3% of the total market share. Growth in meat and dairy consumption has propelled vaccination to control economically damaging diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease, brucellosis, and classical swine fever.

The companion animals segment is growing at a fast pace due to the rise in the number of pet adoptions, especially in urban areas, along with an increase in spending on preventive healthcare.

By Route of Administration:

Parenteral vaccines dominated the delivery method in 2024 with their dose accuracy and higher efficacy levels. They are mainly used in agriculture for administering injectable vaccines during mass vaccinations of farm animals.

Oral vaccines are becoming popular because they are easy to apply and less stressful for the animals, and may have application in wildlife and aquaculture vaccine programmes.

Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation

By Product

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Others

By Animal

Companion Feline Canine Avian Others

Livestock Poultry Porcine Bovine Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

Regional Analysis

North America generated the highest revenue share of the market in 2024, owing to a well-developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure, prominent market players, and high awareness about pet healthcare.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region where countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are spending on proprietary vaccine manufacturing, public health, and managing disease environments in intensive livestock populations.

Recent Developments

July 2025 – Qatar and Belarus cooperated in producing local veterinary vaccines to enhance epidemic response and reduce reliance on imports.

July 2025 – NTR Veterinary Hospital of Andhra Pradesh shot over 500 dogs during World Zoonosis Day, reflecting the will to recognize it and also a preventive measure to control it.

