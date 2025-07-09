Oleyl Alcohol Market to Reach USD 1268.15 Million by 2032 | Demand Driven by Rising Use in Personal Care, Industrial Lubricants, and Surfactant Manufacturing

Austin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oleyl Alcohol Market was valued at USD 860.66 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1268.15 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.97% from 2025 to 2032.

The Global Oleyl Alcohol market is growing at a steady pace due to the demand for Bio-based and sustainable raw materials in various markets, primarily personal care and cosmetics, as well as other industrial applications. Due to the ongoing shift in consumer and manufacturer preferences towards natural, skin-safe, and eco-friendly alternatives, oleyl alcohol, a naturally derived, non-toxic, and biodegradable fatty alcohol, has become the product of choice. In the personal care industry, it is widely used as an emollient and emulsifying agent and is an essential part of lotions, creams, and conditioners. It is also used in metalworking and chemical processing as a lubricant, anti-foaming agent, and dispersant, which helps industrial sectors as well.

The U.S. leads with a market size of USD 112.62 million, with a market share of around 65% in 2024. It is due to the growing well well-established personal care, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing sector in the region. This is because the nation produces a range of top cosmetics as well as skincare manufacturers that focus on providing high-performance, plant-based ingredients, the impulse for oleyl alcohol to act as an emollient as well as an emulsifier that we discover in lotions, creams, and hair care solutions. The U.S. is also a leading country in specialty chemicals and lubricant manufacturing, where oleyl alcohol is used as a Bio-lubricant base and anti-foaming agent.





Key Players:

Croda International Plc

The Lubrizol Corporation

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AkzoNobel)

Stepan Company

Sasol Limited / Sasol Olefins & Surfactants GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc. (Ashland Inc.)

PT. Ecogreen Oleochemicals / Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd.

FPG Oleochemicals Sdn. Bhd.

Oleyl Alcohol Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 860.66 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1268.15 million CAGR CAGR of 4.97% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Preference for Natural Fatty Alcohols in Personal Care and Cosmetics Applications.

• Expansion Of Oleyl Alcohol Production Capacity By Leading Manufacturers Supports Supply Availability.

By Source

In 2024, fish oil led the oleyl alcohol industry, with 47.4% of total revenue market share, because fish oil is high in long-chain unsaturated fatty acids, especially oleic acid, that is readily converted to oleyl alcohol by catalytic hydrogenation, making the fish oil a proper choice for oleyl alcohol production. Fish oil is still the most economical and accessible feedstock for the commercial production of oleyl alcohol, especially in areas with a firm marine processing industry. Biochemically, it provides a high-yield source for catalytic extraction of oleyl alcohol via hydrogenation and reduction.

By Application

In 2024, the oleyl alcohol market share in the cosmetics & personal care was 36.8% & is anticipated to remain dominant over the next eight years, as oleyl alcohol is a key ingredient used in skin care, hair care & cosmetic products. It works as an excellent emollient, emulsifier, and thickener, making it perfect for providing high-end texture and moisture seal as well as a silky, non-greasy feel, appreciated in lotions, creams, conditioners, and make-up. As consumer demand for natural-based and sustainable beauty products continues to escalate, manufacturers will be more inclined to choose natural ingredients such as oleyl alcohol from both plant and marine sources that appeal to clean-label and sustainable trends.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, the oleyl alcohol market in Asia Pacific accounted for over 43.5% of the global share owing to the established industrial sector, developing personal care market, and increasing oleochemical production in the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for a high oleyl alcohol market share, due to the increasing demand for cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products, wherein oleyl alcohol is used as an emulsifier or skin-conditioning agent.

Recent Developments

In April 2025 , KLK Oleo announced the expansion of its fatty alcohol manufacturing plant at Johor, Malaysia, to increase production capacity by 20% to cater to the rising demand for oleyl and lauryl alcohols in the Asia Pacific region.

, KLK Oleo announced the expansion of its fatty alcohol manufacturing plant at Johor, Malaysia, to increase production capacity by 20% to cater to the rising demand for oleyl and lauryl alcohols in the Asia Pacific region. In December 2024, BASF SE introduced a new range of oleyl alcohol-based emulsifiers for high-end skincare products under its Care Creations portfolio, targeting European and North American markets.





