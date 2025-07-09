Lotlinx Wins “LLM Innovation Award” in 2025 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

DETROIT, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx , the auto industry’s leading VIN-specific data company for dealership inventory management, today announced that its advanced generative AI inventory and pricing management solution has been selected as winner of the “LLM Innovation Award” in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

As the auto retail industry faces increasing challenges in inventory management, pricing optimization, and market adaptability—particularly in light of automotive tariffs that directly impact vehicle costs and dealership profitability—dealers are seeking new ways to navigate complex pricing environments. Tariffs and economic pressures are driving up the price of imported vehicles and parts, squeezing profit margins, shifting consumer demand, and requiring real-time recalibration of inventory strategies.

While many dealerships strive to enhance profitability through data-driven decision-making, traditional inventory and pricing management solutions often rely on static reports and historical data, leaving dealers reactive rather than proactive. These outdated tools fail to capture and analyze the dynamic factors affecting vehicle pricing, such as tariffs, economic conditions, competitor activity, and regional demand fluctuations. As a result, dealers risk overpricing or underpricing vehicles, leading to lost revenue opportunities, inventory stagnation, and eroded margins.

Lotlinx's advanced Vertical AI solution addresses these challenges by leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) and Agentic AI to analyze millions of data points per vehicle in real time, delivering region-specific, data-backed recommendations tailored to the dealer’s unique market conditions.

At its core is the Agentic AI-powered virtual assistant, designed as a Virtual Internet Sales Manager that understands complex inventory and pricing scenarios and provides intelligent, automated guidance. After analyzing vehicle performance within the local market, the assistant suggests proactive actions, including strategic pricing adjustments, competitive positioning, follow-up reminders, and demand-based inventory alerts. The intelligent system continuously monitors sales velocity, market conditions, and pricing trends down to the zip code level.

By seamlessly integrating into dealership workflows, the solution ensures that data-backed insights are immediately actionable, eliminating guesswork and enabling dealers to proactively optimize inventory and pricing strategies. In addition, the solution also delivers real-time interpretation and automated recommendations for active, strategic decision-making.

“We’re thrilled to accept this award from AI Breakthrough. The strength of our AI technology is that it gives control back to dealers through an automated, proactive approach that helps them maintain profitability in an era where external economic forces add layers of complexity to pricing and inventory strategies,” said Len Short, Executive Chairman of Lotlinx. “By equipping dealers with a powerful, AI-driven inventory and pricing management system, we are modernizing the auto retail industry with predictive decision-making capabilities that drive efficiency, profitability, and strategic agility in an increasingly volatile market.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“Lotlinx’s solution provides forward-looking, AI-driven insights that help dealers adapt to the always changing economic and regulatory landscape. Traditional inventory and pricing solutions don’t capture and analyze dynamic factors like tariffs, economic conditions, competitor activity, and fluctuating regional demand, leaving dealers to struggle with pricing vehicles competitively, inventory strategy, and adjusting to rapid market changes,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “This technology ensures that dealerships are no longer constrained by outdated, reactive management strategies but instead gain access to an intelligent, automated partner that enhances decision-making, boosts profitability, and streamlines operations. We’re pleased to recognize Lotlinx with the ‘LLM Innovation Award!’”

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and based out of Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN-specific data solutions for inventory risk management. The Lotlinx platform provides automobile dealers and manufacturers with enhanced operational control over their retail business. Leveraging state-of-the-art real-time data and machine learning technology, Lotlinx provides a precision retailing solution that enables dealers to automatically adapt to market dynamics, mitigating inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies. To learn more about Lotlinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com .

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.