Verizon offers Samsung’s thinnest-ever Galaxy Z Fold7 and redesigned Z Flip7 at huge savings

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung’s next generation of groundbreaking foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7 are coming to Verizon, featuring sleeker designs, advanced camera capabilities, enhanced durability and a significant boost in integrated AI capabilities, including Gemini. Both devices are available for preorder at Verizon right now!

Also available for preorder is the new Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic that feature a sleek design, personalized coaching, new health monitoring features and AI capabilities, which can all be used on the go.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available in Blue Shadow, Coralred and Jetblack starting at $30.55 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,099.99 retail, 0% APR)

will be available in Blue Shadow, Coralred and Jetblack starting at $30.55 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,099.99 retail, 0% APR) Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow and Jetblack starting at $55.55 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,999.99 retail, 0% APR)

will be available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow and Jetblack starting at $55.55 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,999.99 retail, 0% APR) Galaxy Watch8 Classic will be available in Black and White starting at $15.28 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($549.99 retail, 0% APR)

will be available in Black and White starting at $15.28 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($549.99 retail, 0% APR) Galaxy Watch8 will be available in Graphite and Silver starting at $11.11 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment ($399.99 retail, 0% APR)

[Why Verizon is the best place to get your Galaxy Z Series]

Unmatched value and predictability. Three years. Free phone. Zero price hikes on network plans. It’s control, value and simplicity for all. Switch to Verizon and get plans as low as $30 a line per month with four lines on Unlimited Welcome and Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees). Verizon continues to provide value for its customers with an industry-leading guarantee — a 3-year price lock on all myPlan and myHome network plans. Price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only.

Tailored plans, guaranteed upgrades and exclusive rewards: Beyond innovative new devices and unbeatable network reliability, Verizon offers a customer experience designed around your value and choice . Discover seamless service and exclusive mobile + home discounts when you combine your wireless and internet plans, and gain access to thousands of rewards, the best events, experiences, tickets and more just for Verizon customers through the myVerizon app.

[Epic Samsung offers]

Galaxy Z Series guaranteed trade-in. New and existing customers can get a Galaxy Z Flip7 on us, or $1,100 off a Galaxy Z Fold7 with Unlimited Ultimate and eligible trade-in from select manufacturers. Any condition guaranteed.

Galaxy Z Flip7 BOGO. Buy a Galaxy Z Flip7 or Z Fold7 on Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus and get another 256GB Galaxy Z Flip7 on us! One new line required.

Business offers. Verizon Business customers that sign up for a new line or upgrade can save up to $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 or Z Fold7 with select trade-in and My Biz Plan with $20 monthly add-on spending.

Save on a Galaxy Watch8. Buy a Galaxy Z Flip7 or Z Fold7 on myPlan and get a Galaxy Watch8 for $0 a month for 36 months on a Verizon device payment plan, or get a Galaxy Watch8 Classic for $5 a month for 36 months on a Verizon device payment plan.

Epic Gemini AI perk. Get Google AI Pro for six months, on us, when you purchase a Galaxy Z Flip7 or Z Fold7 on Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus. After that, you can choose Google AI Pro as a perk on your myPlan for just $10 a month — that’s half the price of the usual $19.99.

Free satellite messaging: The Galaxy Z series is powered by Skylo for a seamless connection to satellite, enabling both emergency services and general messaging in areas without cellular connectivity. This means you can stay connected with friends and family, share your location or simply confirm your safety, even when off the grid.

[How to get your Galaxy Z Flip7 or Z Fold7]

Visit a Verizon store, the My Verizon app, or verizon.com today to learn more and order your new Galaxy Z Fold7 or Z Flip7 and discover the great value Verizon offers through myPlan. Both phones will be widely available in Verizon stores and at Verizon.com on July 25. Verizon Business customers can visit Verizon Business online for business-specific pricing and promos.

