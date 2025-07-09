MEXC Launchpad Debuts PUMP Token with Exclusive 40% Discount for New Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC is scheduled to officially launch a new round of Launchpad subscriptions on July 12, 2025, at 14:00 UTC, in collaboration with pump.fun, the world's leading crypto launchpad. This event marks the debut of pump.fun's utility token, PUMP, with a total of 1.3125 billion PUMP tokens available. To promote fair and easy access to early-stage Solana projects, MEXC is offering a limited-time 40% discount exclusively for new users.

Dual-Pool Subscription Model with Incentive Programs

MEXC Launchpad , known for its innovation, transparency, security, and efficiency, continues to spotlight high-potential projects for its global user base. The PUMP token launch introduces a dual-pool subscription model to accommodate users with varying needs:

Exclusive Pool for New Users:

Subscription Price: 0.0024 USDT (40% off market rate)

0.0024 USDT (40% off market rate) Individual Limit: 5–75 USDT

5–75 USDT Total Allocation: 312.5 million PUMP tokens



Open Pool for All Users:

Subscription Price: 0.004 USDT

0.004 USDT Individual Limit: 5–100,000 USDT

5–100,000 USDT Total Allocation: 1 billion PUMP tokens



To further incentivize participation, MEXC has launched a referral rewards program featuring a 10,000 USDT Futures bonus pool. Users can earn 20 USDT in Futures bonuses for each successful referral, with a cap of 20 referrals and a maximum bonus of 400 USDT per user.

pump.fun Ecosystem Surges as Memecoin Trend Gains Global Momentum

As the leading memecoin launch platform within the Solana ecosystem, pump.fun has demonstrated remarkable growth and user engagement since its inception. As of July 4, 2025, the platform has generated over $778 million in cumulative revenue, launched 11,801,786 tokens, and recorded a peak of 424,548 daily active wallet addresses, highlighting its robust ecosystem activity and strong user retention. With an accessible, no-barrier token creation and launch model, pump.fun is at the forefront of the global meme token movement. The launch of its governance token, PUMP, has further captured the attention of the broader crypto community.

Strategic Partnership Unlocks Solana Ecosystem Opportunities

Through a deep strategic collaboration, MEXC and pump.fun are bringing global investors a unique opportunity to participate in the Solana ecosystem's ongoing innovation. As one of the exclusive launch platforms for the PUMP token, MEXC ensures fair and transparent access to high-potential projects through a rigorous selection process and deep market insight, enabling users to engage early in emerging trends.

Event Details and Timeline

Full subscription model

Timeline: Pre-Hype Period: July 9, 2025, 14:00 UTC – July 12, 2025, 14:00 UTC Subscription Period: July 12, 2025, 14:00 UTC – July 15, 2025, 14:00 UTC (or until fully subscribed)

Token Distribution: PUMP tokens and any remaining funds will be distributed directly to participants' Spot accounts within 48 hours of the subscription period's conclusion.



Cryptocurrency investments involve a high degree of risk and price volatility. Investors may experience significant losses, including the potential loss of principal. Participants are advised to carefully review the project details, assess associated risks, and make informed investment decisions. For full PUMP event details and participation guidelines, please visit MEXC .

