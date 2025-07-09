The SBB Research Group Foundation Names June 2025 Grant Finalists: CREO DuPage, DoodleBug Workshop, Math Circles of Chicago

CHICAGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the June 2025 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):
- CREO DuPage (Glen Ellyn, IL) empowers families through college-centered services that help students enter and graduate, prepared for fulfilling careers. Rooted in the belief that education unlocks opportunity, the organization fosters a culture of aspiration, support, and long-term success.
- DoodleBug Workshop (Wheaton, IL) supports individuals with special needs by providing vocational skills, fostering independence, and building self-esteem. With support from dedicated volunteers, the organization creates an inclusive space where participants grow, thrive, and gain a sense of purpose through hands-on learning and community connections.
- Math Circles of Chicago (Chicago, IL) sparks curiosity and confidence in students through engaging, challenging math experiences. By offering free, high-quality programs led by dedicated educators, the organization creates inclusive spaces where all students can explore math, build problem-solving skills, and develop a lasting love of learning.
The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.
About the SBB Research Group Foundation
The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.
Contact: Erin Noonan
Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation
Email: grants@sbbrg.org
Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States
Phone: 1-847-656-1111
Website: https://www.sbbrg.org