The SBB Research Group Foundation Names June 2025 Grant Finalists: CREO DuPage, DoodleBug Workshop, Math Circles of Chicago

CHICAGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the June 2025 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

CREO DuPage (Glen Ellyn, IL) empowers families through college-centered services that help students enter and graduate, prepared for fulfilling careers. Rooted in the belief that education unlocks opportunity, the organization fosters a culture of aspiration, support, and long-term success.



DoodleBug Workshop (Wheaton, IL) supports individuals with special needs by providing vocational skills, fostering independence, and building self-esteem. With support from dedicated volunteers, the organization creates an inclusive space where participants grow, thrive, and gain a sense of purpose through hands-on learning and community connections.





Math Circles of Chicago (Chicago, IL) sparks curiosity and confidence in students through engaging, challenging math experiences. By offering free, high-quality programs led by dedicated educators, the organization creates inclusive spaces where all students can explore math, build problem-solving skills, and develop a lasting love of learning.


