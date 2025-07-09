“True Crime Prevention” Podcast Combines True Crime with Purpose

Washington, DC, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behind every crime story are real people demanding answers and change. True crime fans now have a McGruff The Crime Dog®-inspired podcast bringing gripping stories and seeking solutions.

Coming tomorrow, True Crime Prevention is a weekly podcast that goes beyond the headlines, focusing on people fighting for justice. Each episode features survivors, grieving families, and crime prevention experts sharing harrowing stories and prevention strategies.

“There are plenty of true crime podcasts that sensationalize crime. Our podcast gives the mic to survivors,” says Paul DelPonte, host of the podcast and Executive Director of the National Crime Prevention Council. “These stories demand more than curiosity. They demand action.”

The first four episodes showcase powerful stories and give the platform to powerhouses in the crime prevention space such as:

Amy Neville: whose 14-year-old son was killed by a fake pill laced with fentanyl, in a deceptive crime that no one has been held accountable for.

whose 14-year-old son was killed by a fake pill laced with fentanyl, in a deceptive crime that no one has been held accountable for. Shawnee Baker: whose daughter Baylie never made it back to her dorm after being drugged, and who faced systemic failures following her death.

whose daughter Baylie never made it back to her dorm after being drugged, and who faced systemic failures following her death. Julie Weill: a kidnapping survivor who escaped a serial predator while protecting her children, and who forever changed how rape cases are prosecuted.

a kidnapping survivor who escaped a serial predator while protecting her children, and who forever changed how rape cases are prosecuted. Tamia & Tim Woods: who lost their son James to a sextortion scam and are now on a mission to keep other kids safe from cybercrimes.

This isn’t just storytelling. It’s a call to action.

True Crime Prevention episodes drop weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and wherever you listen.

Watch the trailer here.

Follow the conversation: @McGruffatNCPC