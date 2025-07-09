Dogfish Head Celebrates Grateful Dead’s 60th Anniversary with Highly Collectable, Limited-Edition Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale Can & Matching Co-Branded Merchandise

MILTON, Del., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery debuts a limited-edition, collectable 19.2oz can of its Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale, a year-round refresher crafted in collaboration with Grateful Dead. This special-edition Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale vessel contains the brewery’s same best-selling beer, but with an all-new, celebratory look centered on Grateful Dead’s iconic 60th anniversary logo.

Dead Heads can find a 60th anniversary can of Dogfish Head’s Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale at the brewery’s Delaware locations, as well as at selects accounts in and around San Francisco during Dead & Company’s three headline shows in Golden Gate Park in early August, while supplies last.

“With 2025 being Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary and Dogfish Head’s 30th anniversary, we knew it was kismet – this was the perfect time to release our next collaboration, Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder. “Launching a limited-edition 60th anniversary can of Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale is a way for us to officially say ‘happy birthday’ to the Grateful Dead while raising a can to Dogfish Head’s biggest beer launch in our 30-year history! Get these special cans while you can, before they fade away.”

To pair with the new 60th anniversary edition of Dogfish Head’s Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale cans, later this month, the brewery will also launch a limited-edition, Dogfish Head x Grateful Dead 60th anniversary branded T-shirt and coaster, both adorned with Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary logo. Get yours at one of Dogfish Head’s Delaware-based retail locations or online at www.dogfish.com/shop/grateful-dead.

Clocking in at 5.3% ABV, Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale is a refreshing, light-bodied beer brewed with Kernza® perennial grains from the Land Institute, granola and heaps of good karma. The addition of El Dorado and Azacca hops brings waves of tropical pineapple, mango and passion fruit notes for a vibrant tapestry of alluring aromas and flavors that will leave you with nothin’ left to do but smile, smile, smile.

For more about Dogfish Head and its Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale, please visit www.dogfish.com. To learn about Grateful Dead and its 60th anniversary celebrations, check out www.dead.net.

XXX

DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

GRATEFUL DEAD:

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever, and their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. In 2024, the Grateful Dead celebrated their 64th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other artist has achieved, and commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees. The Grateful Dead will be the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year to be honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

Attachment