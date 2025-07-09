Tech-Enhanced Wellness Finds That Help You Recharge on YourUpdateTV

Top-Rated Wellness Tech on Prime Day

Lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy partners with D S Simon Media and RENPHO to spotlight self-care tools designed to relieve screen fatigue and promote rest — all on sale now.

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Prime Day deals hit full swing, RENPHO’s best-selling eye massagers are gaining buzz for their smart design, built-in relaxation features, and relief from digital fatigue.

Featured products:

RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

Perfect for winding down at the end of a long day, the Eyeris 1 delivers a calming blend of air compression, gentle heat, and Bluetooth-enabled music playback to help users release tension around the eyes and temples.

It targets 10 acupressure points around the orbital area and is particularly helpful for dry eyes, puffiness, or digital strain from prolonged screen exposure. With multiple massage modes and a soft clamshell design, it’s both highly effective and travel-friendly

RENPHO Eyeris 3 Eye Massager:

For those looking for a premium experience, the Eyeris 3 builds on the foundation of the Eyeris 1 with voice control, a cooling gel mask, and a wider fit that supports better comfort across the face and nose bridge. Users can activate massage modes hands-free by saying, “Hi Eyeris,” and select from multiple temperature and pressure levels — from light temple compression to full acupressure-based therapy.

Ideal for puffy eyes, headaches, or trouble sleeping, it’s the ultimate upgrade for screen-tired eyes, with a portable build and travel bag included.

Meaghan calls these “like a spa moment for your face,” and also reminds viewers that other RENPHO best-sellers — like the Mini Thermal Massage Gun, Smart Tape Measure, and 2025 Foot Massager — are all on sale now for Prime Day as well.

All featured items are available on Amazon with special Prime Day pricing from July 8th through July 11th.

