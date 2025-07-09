NV5 GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Proposed Buyout of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) Shareholders – Does $23.00 Per Share Represent Sufficient Consideration for NVEE Shares? 

PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) (“NV5”) shareholders to determine whether the buyout price of $23.00 per share undervalues the company’s shares.

On May 15, 2025, NV5 announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Acuren Corporation (“Acuren”) at a price of $23.00 per share (consisting of $10.00 in cash and $13.00 in shares of Acuren’s stock). Following the closing of the proposed transaction, NV5’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and NV5’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether NV5’s investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the buyout price from Acuren. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a $28.00 per share price target for NV5’s shares.

NV5 shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750

