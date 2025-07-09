Ultimus Fund Solutions Achieves Top Scores in 2025 Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey

CINCINNATI, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, once again solidified its position as a leader in ETF administration by earning the highest overall satisfaction scores in the 2025 Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey from investment manager clients. This exceptional performance marks the fourth consecutive year Ultimus has outpaced all other administrators, reaffirming its standing as a premier provider in the ETF administration industry.

The survey, an industry benchmark, evaluates top ETF administrators across key service areas. Ultimus achieved outstanding results in pivotal categories, including ETF workflow process (6.86 out of 7.00), technology (6.75), and fund accounting (6.89). These top scores reflect the company’s sustained commitment to delivering comprehensive, client-focused solutions that drive efficiency and enable growth for asset managers.

Of special note, in the client service category, Ultimus received the highest score among all categories (6.89), accompanied by extensive commendation from survey respondents. Clients highlighted Ultimus’ “strong project management and relationship management” and described the firm as “so helpful in the process of creating our ETF. It was a very long and detailed process that they worked with us the whole way.” This consistently positive feedback is corroborated by data, with the Client Service category posting steady increases each year since Ultimus’ initial inclusion in the survey in 2021.

"Receiving recognition as the top ETF administrator for four consecutive years is a testament to our strategic vision and partnership with clients, and our steadfast commitment to excellence," said Gary Tenkman, CEO at Ultimus Fund Solutions. “We develop a partner relationship with our clients, many of whom are entering the ETF space for the first time. By spending time both up front and post-launch, we help educate and guide clients through the process, enabling a seamless expansion into a new product wrapper. Our role extends beyond processing—we actively support our clients as they work through the intricacies of a fund launch and the day-to-day management of an ETF.”

This recognition underscores Ultimus’ continued investment in our ETF servicing business. Ultimus leverages state-of-the-art technology and a team of seasoned professionals, delivering scalable, fully integrated solutions that meet the complex needs of today's accelerating product expansion in the ETF across asset classes and manager profiles.

The Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey is a respected industry analysis, offering insights into the performance standards of service providers worldwide. Ultimus’ achievements in this year’s survey further reflect its leadership in client satisfaction, operational excellence, and adaptable services tailored to the rapidly diversifying ETF market.

Ultimus services over $600 billion in assets under administration, including ETFs from nearly 50 fund sponsors. As a leading independent administrator with an open architecture structure, Ultimus offers a comprehensive solution to support the launching and managing of ETF products, including legal administration, fund accounting, financial reporting, tax and compliance services, basket creation, and distribution services.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, and focused on providing a consultative approach and boutique service levels.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as New York, Denver, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 2,100 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

