CLEAR to Provide Discounted TSA PreCheck® for Military Families

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an official TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, is participating in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease initiative to provide discounted TSA PreCheck enrollment fees for military spouses and free enrollment for family members of service members who died in the line of duty or as a result of service-connected injury or illness–referred to as Gold Star families.

A $25 enrollment discount will be applied for spouses of currently serving uniformed service members—recognizing the frequent travel burdens tied to military life. Additionally, Gold Star families will receive free TSA PreCheck–a tribute to those who have lost loved ones in military service.

“At CLEAR, we believe in showing up for people who show up for all of us,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “We’re proud to support the TSA’s Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease initiative by making it easier for military families to access the benefits of TSA PreCheck. Whether it’s a military spouse managing multiple moves or a Gold Star family traveling in memory of a loved one, we’re honored to make predictable travel more accessible for military families.”

Additionally, CLEAR is bringing mobile enrollment units to major military installations, reducing travel burdens for eligible families. This effort ensures that enrollment is as accessible as possible, especially for families living on or near military bases.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

Uniformed Service members and civilian U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) personnel will still continue to be eligible for free TSA PreCheck screening benefits by using their DOD ID as their Known Traveler Number.

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with over 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 22 million members.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 31 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

