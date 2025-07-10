Bitget Wallet Launches MemeScan, a Pro-Grade Mobile Tool for High-Speed Memecoin Trading

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched MemeScan , a mobile-first trading tool built for real-time discovery, analysis, and execution of newly launched memecoins. Designed for advanced and fast-moving traders, MemeScan introduces one of the fastest and most integrated user experiences available in mobile crypto trading.

MemeScan addresses longstanding usability issues for onchain traders operating on mobile. Many wallets remain desktop-first or browser-adapted, leaving mobile users with slow interfaces, delayed data, and multi-step execution. MemeScan replaces this fragmented experience with a unified, app-native interface, allowing users to scan for tokens, assess risks and narratives, and trade instantly, all from a single screen.

The tool introduces millisecond-level candlestick chart updates, AI-generated token summaries, and real-time risk flags highlighting wallet concentration, developer activity, and suspicious trading behavior. Traders can filter assets by theme, market cap, launch stage, or price momentum. MemeScan also features one-tap execution and offers one of the lowest trading fees in the category, optimizing it for high-frequency and cost-sensitive strategies.

While retail-friendly in design, MemeScan is built for pro-level users, offering the performance and insight required by high-volume and early-stage token traders. For casual users, Bitget Wallet also offers Bitget Wallet Alpha , a companion tool that automatically surfaces trending and newly launched tokens based on AI-generated signals and user preferences, helping beginners explore meme markets without needing to manually scan onchain data.

Pump.fun is the first launchpad integrated into MemeScan. A Solana-based platform that has facilitated more than 5.5 million token launches and $65 million in revenue, Pump.fun continues to attract significant user activity ahead of its upcoming token generation event (TGE). Bitget Wallet has also begun integrating the LetsBonkFun ecosystem. A dedicated BonkFun token list is now live in Bitget Wallet, helping users identify high-potential tokens early.

"Memecoins remain one of the most active entry points into crypto markets, but mobile trading tools haven't kept up with the pace of participation," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "With MemeScan, we're combining pro-level performance with mobile-first usability, giving traders the speed, insight, and execution power they need to act on opportunities anywhere, anytime. It's the trading experience we believe mobile-first users have been waiting for."

To accompany the product rollout, Bitget Wallet has launched a trading campaign tied to the Pump.fun TGE. From July 9 to July 18, users who trade Pump.fun tokens via MemeScan will be eligible for uncapped PUMP token airdrops, offering early access to the token event while showcasing the speed and responsiveness of the new product.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's official channels

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

